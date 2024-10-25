 Amitabh, Son Abhishek Bachchan's Investment Could Alter Mulund’s Real Estate Dynamics; Here’s How
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAmitabh, Son Abhishek Bachchan's Investment Could Alter Mulund’s Real Estate Dynamics; Here’s How

Amitabh, Son Abhishek Bachchan's Investment Could Alter Mulund’s Real Estate Dynamics; Here’s How

The newly-purchased properties by the Bachchan family are located in Oberoi Realty’s premium residential project, Eternia, which offers ready-to-move-in 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 08:30 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan’s recent property deal worth Rs 24.95 crore in the Mulund West micro-market could potentially alter the real estate dynamics in the locality positioning Mulund as a burgeoning hotspot in Mumbai’s suburban realty sector, feel real estate experts.

The newly-purchased properties by the Bachchan family are located in Oberoi Realty’s premium residential project, Eternia, which offers ready-to-move-in 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments. These apartments span a total carpet area of 10,216 sq. ft., with 10 apartments purchased in total—eight having carpet area of 1,049 sq. ft. each and two spanning 912 sq. ft. per unit.

The experts believe that this purchase could attract more high-value investments to Mulund, which, over the past few years, has seen substantial growth in infrastructure. With projects like the Mumbai Metro Line 4 under development, the area’s connectivity to prime business hubs is set to improve further, making it an attractive option for investors and residents alike.

Read Also
Real Estate Tycoon Kiran Khawaja, CEO Of Fajar Realty, Walks Away With Coveted 'Top Female CEO Of...
article-image

Stating that Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek’s investment in Mulund real estate can impact the micro-market in many ways, Jitendra Mehta, President of CREDAI-MCHI Thane feels that one needs to also factor in aspects such as the type of property invested in (residential, commercial, or mixed-use), the location within Mulund (proximity to amenities, transportation, etc.), the current market conditions and trends and the involvement of other developers or investors in the area.

FPJ Shorts
Did Armaan Malik Get Married For 4th Time To His Kids' Caretaker? Viral Karwa Chauth Mehendi Photo Featuring His Name Sparks Rumours
Did Armaan Malik Get Married For 4th Time To His Kids' Caretaker? Viral Karwa Chauth Mehendi Photo Featuring His Name Sparks Rumours
Mumbai-Kandla SpiceJet Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Creates Panic At Airport
Mumbai-Kandla SpiceJet Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Creates Panic At Airport
Video: Afghanistan Batter Allegedly Refuses To Walk Back Despite Being Given Out In Men's Emerging Asia Cup Match As Match Referee Intervenes
Video: Afghanistan Batter Allegedly Refuses To Walk Back Despite Being Given Out In Men's Emerging Asia Cup Match As Match Referee Intervenes
Police Commemoration Week: Western Railway RPF Honours Courage Of Late Constable Anukul Sakore And Fellow Heroes Across 9 States
Police Commemoration Week: Western Railway RPF Honours Courage Of Late Constable Anukul Sakore And Fellow Heroes Across 9 States

“Association with a renowned celebrity like Amitabh Bachchan will surely enhance the credibility and brand value of the location, attracting more buyers and investors to Mulund. Also, the involvement of a high-profile investor can lead to increased demand and, subsequently, higher property prices in Mulund, especially in the area where Big B has invested. To cater to the increased demand arising out of the property investment by Big B, we may see infrastructure upgrades, such as better roads, amenities, and services, improving the overall quality of life in Mulund,” Mehta added.

“Mulund has always been a hidden gem to diverse residential options. The investment by Bachchans is a testament to the immense potential it holds. With its strategic geographical location, rapid commercialisation and excellent connectivity, we can expect an acceleration in property values and increased interest from both investors and residents alike. Upcoming infrastructure projects like the extension of the Eastern Freeway will only benefit Mulund by making it a stronger real estate micro-market," says Chintan Sheth, Chairman & Managing Director, Sheth Realty.

Read Also
Mumbai: Realty Sector Seeks To Capitalise On Akshaya Tritiya For Further Sales Surge
article-image

Shraddha Kedia-Agarwal, Director of Transcon Developers feels, "The recent investment by the Bachchan family is likely to amplify market sentiment, triggering increased demand for premium residential offerings and driving real estate growth in the area. We foresee a steady influx of new-age buyers seeking luxury housing, further enriching the suburb’s profile."

The Bachchans’ investment could serve as a catalyst, bringing more attention to Mulund as an emerging residential hub and influencing property valuations, infrastructure development, besides overall desirability of the area. As a result, industry insiders predict a rise in both residential and commercial investments, potentially reshaping Mulund’s real estate market for years to come.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Airport Sees 5.3% YoY Rise In Passenger Traffic, Reaches 26.68 Million In H1 FY25

Mumbai Airport Sees 5.3% YoY Rise In Passenger Traffic, Reaches 26.68 Million In H1 FY25

Amitabh, Son Abhishek Bachchan's Investment Could Alter Mulund’s Real Estate Dynamics; Here’s...

Amitabh, Son Abhishek Bachchan's Investment Could Alter Mulund’s Real Estate Dynamics; Here’s...

'Latest Firecracker For Diwali': Ola Electric Faces Backlash As Scooter Catches Fire Outside...

'Latest Firecracker For Diwali': Ola Electric Faces Backlash As Scooter Catches Fire Outside...

Poonawalla Fincorp Stock Crashes 15.81% To ₹302 After Reporting Q2FY25 Net Loss Of ₹471.04 Crore

Poonawalla Fincorp Stock Crashes 15.81% To ₹302 After Reporting Q2FY25 Net Loss Of ₹471.04 Crore

'Ratan Tata's Beloved German Shepherd Tito & Beyond': From 'Unlimited Care' In His Will To Animal...

'Ratan Tata's Beloved German Shepherd Tito & Beyond': From 'Unlimited Care' In His Will To Animal...