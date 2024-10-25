Amitabh, Son Abhishek Bachchan's Investment Could Alter Mulund’s Real Estate Dynamics; Here’s How

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan’s recent property deal worth Rs 24.95 crore in the Mulund West micro-market could potentially alter the real estate dynamics in the locality positioning Mulund as a burgeoning hotspot in Mumbai’s suburban realty sector, feel real estate experts.

The newly-purchased properties by the Bachchan family are located in Oberoi Realty’s premium residential project, Eternia, which offers ready-to-move-in 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments. These apartments span a total carpet area of 10,216 sq. ft., with 10 apartments purchased in total—eight having carpet area of 1,049 sq. ft. each and two spanning 912 sq. ft. per unit.

The experts believe that this purchase could attract more high-value investments to Mulund, which, over the past few years, has seen substantial growth in infrastructure. With projects like the Mumbai Metro Line 4 under development, the area’s connectivity to prime business hubs is set to improve further, making it an attractive option for investors and residents alike.

Stating that Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek’s investment in Mulund real estate can impact the micro-market in many ways, Jitendra Mehta, President of CREDAI-MCHI Thane feels that one needs to also factor in aspects such as the type of property invested in (residential, commercial, or mixed-use), the location within Mulund (proximity to amenities, transportation, etc.), the current market conditions and trends and the involvement of other developers or investors in the area.

“Association with a renowned celebrity like Amitabh Bachchan will surely enhance the credibility and brand value of the location, attracting more buyers and investors to Mulund. Also, the involvement of a high-profile investor can lead to increased demand and, subsequently, higher property prices in Mulund, especially in the area where Big B has invested. To cater to the increased demand arising out of the property investment by Big B, we may see infrastructure upgrades, such as better roads, amenities, and services, improving the overall quality of life in Mulund,” Mehta added.

“Mulund has always been a hidden gem to diverse residential options. The investment by Bachchans is a testament to the immense potential it holds. With its strategic geographical location, rapid commercialisation and excellent connectivity, we can expect an acceleration in property values and increased interest from both investors and residents alike. Upcoming infrastructure projects like the extension of the Eastern Freeway will only benefit Mulund by making it a stronger real estate micro-market," says Chintan Sheth, Chairman & Managing Director, Sheth Realty.

Read Also Mumbai: Realty Sector Seeks To Capitalise On Akshaya Tritiya For Further Sales Surge

Shraddha Kedia-Agarwal, Director of Transcon Developers feels, "The recent investment by the Bachchan family is likely to amplify market sentiment, triggering increased demand for premium residential offerings and driving real estate growth in the area. We foresee a steady influx of new-age buyers seeking luxury housing, further enriching the suburb’s profile."

The Bachchans’ investment could serve as a catalyst, bringing more attention to Mulund as an emerging residential hub and influencing property valuations, infrastructure development, besides overall desirability of the area. As a result, industry insiders predict a rise in both residential and commercial investments, potentially reshaping Mulund’s real estate market for years to come.