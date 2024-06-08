New Tata Altroz Racer Launched in India: Starting at Rs 9.49 Lakh

Tata Altroz Racer |

Tata Motors has launched the eagerly awaited ‘Racer’, a sporty version of the popular hatchback Altroz, in India. This performance hatchback is available in three variants: R1, R2, and R3. The entry-level R1 is priced at Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the mid-variant R2 is set at Rs 10.49 lakh, and the premium R3 variant comes in at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Altroz Racer’s entry-level and top-end variants are significantly more affordable than their rivals, the Hyundai i20 N Line. The base R1 variant if the Altroz Racer is nearly Rs 50,000 cheaper, while on the top-spec R3 variant is whoping Rs 1.52 lakh less expensive than their respective counterparts. The Altroz Racer is slightly more compact than the Hyundai i20 N Line, with dimensions of 3990mm in length, 1755mm in width, and 1523mm in height. It also features a wheelbase of 2501mm. Available in Pure Grey, Avenue White, and Atomic Orange, the Altroz Racer offers a sporty and stylish choice.

Under the hood, the Tata Altroz Racer is equipped with 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine, delivering 120bhp and 170Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. In comparison, its main competitor, the Hyundai i20 N Line, is equipped with a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine that also produces 120bhp but offers slightly more torque at 172Nm, just 2Nm higher than the Altroz Racer.

The Tata Altroz Racer introduces several firsts for its segment, including a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and a voice-activated sunroof. It also features an upgraded 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a new operating system and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. Safety is a priority with electronic stability control and 6-airbags included as standard. The Racer’s edition interior is enhanced with red accents on the gear lever, AC vents, and leatherette seats with contrast stitching.

Commenting on the launch of Tata Altroz Racer, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, "Strengthening the Altroz line up, we are excited to launch the Altroz Racer - a car that is engineered to bring excitement to one’s everyday drive. Its high power output combined with segment leading features and a tech first approach, make the Racer desirable for the new gen customers who are connected, fashion forward and want to drive a car that makes them stand out. With its performance driven DNA and a race car inspired look, we are confident that it will be the perfect companion that will make you #RacePastTheRoutine.”