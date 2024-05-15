Tata Curvv SUV Launch Delayed to 2024 Diwali Season

Tata Curvv | Tata Motors

Tata Motors much awaited Curvv SUV, showcased in a near-final form at the Bharat Mobility Show earlier this year, has encountered a setback in its launch plan. Initially slated for a mid-2024 launch, the SUV’s market entry has now postponed to the upcoming Diwali season. Citing sluggish sales attributed to the ongoing general election, Tata aims to prioritize stabilizing production and deliveries of its existing model line-up before venturing into the competitive coupe SUV segment with the Curvv.

According to recent reports, production of the Tata Curvv is scheduled to commence in September, with its market debut anticipated for late 2024 or early 2025. The SUV is expected to launch initially with an electric powertrain, followed by variants featuring petrol or diesel engines. Upon its arrival, the Tata Curvv will face off against formidable competition, including the Citroen Basalt and established mid-size SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kis Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.

After the Punch.ev, Tata is gearing up for its next electric venture with the Curvv EV, which will be built on the new Gen 2 Acti.ev architecture. While exact specifications are still a mystery, it is anticipated to offer an impressive range of around 500 km on a single charge. For those preferring petrol power, Tata introduces a new 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine generating 125 bhp in the Curvv. On the diesel side, it will utilize the Nexon’s 1.5-litre engine, delivering 115bhp and 260Nm of torque.

Reports suggest the Tata Curvv coupe SUV will be packed with advanced tech, including an ADAS suite and a 360-degree camera. Except features like a sizeable floating touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a HUD unit, dual-zone climate control, a sleek two-spoke steering wheel, ventilated front seats, and an electric parking brake.