Altroz Racer Roars: Tata's Sporty Hatchback Hits The Streets

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | June 07, 2024
Tata Motors launched the Altroz Racer, with prices starting at Rs 9.49 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.
The 10.25-inch infotainment system in the Altroz Racer supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The Altroz Racer currently comes with a manual transmission.
It is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with a 6-speed manual transmission.
The R1 variant includes six airbags, 16-inch alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, and an audio system with four speakers and four tweeters.
It is available in three variants (R1, R2, R3) and three color options: Pure Grey, Atomic Orange, and Avenue White.
The top variant adds front ventilated seats, a wireless phone charger, a 7-inch digital driver’s console, a 360-degree camera, and an air purifier.
