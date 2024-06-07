Timelessly Elegant: The Ferrari Roma Spider

By: Vikrant Durgale | June 07, 2024
The Ferrari Roma Spider is a modern interpretation of the stylish, fun-seeking Italian way of life from the 1950s and 1960s.
Discover the infotainment system on your Ferrari Roma spider. The dual display for the driver and passenger originates from the Dual Cockpit concept.
The Ferrari Roma Spider's aerodynamic development began with the soft top's adoption and the resulting indirect effects on the car's bodywork geometries.
The interactive manual for exploring a car with distinct style.
3855 cc of pure power on a classic 90 degree V8 engine
The vehicle dynamics development team at Ferrari set out to create a car that would rival the Ferrari Roma in terms of handling precision and driving excitement.
Thanks For Reading!