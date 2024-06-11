Tata Offers Up to Rs 1.35 Lakh Off on Nexon EV and Tiago EV in June

Tata Nexon EV |

This June, Tata Motors has amazing deals on their electric vehicles, including the Nexon EV, Tiago EV, and Punch EV. You can take advantage of exchange bonuses, enjoy special corporate discounts, and a special ‘green bonus’ for choosing electric vehicle.

Tata Nexon EV

In June, you can save big on Tata Nexon EVs! For the 2023 model, discounts of up to Rs 1.35 lakh are up for grabs, while the 2024 model offers savings of up to Rs 85,000 on all variants except the Creative+ MR variant. Prices start from Rs 14.49 lakh and go up to Rs 19.49 lakh. The Nexon EV comes in two variants: Mid Range (MR) and Long Range (LR). The MR model boasts a 30kWh battery, giving a range of 325 km and the LR model packs a 40.5kWh battery, extending the range to 465km.

Read Also Tata Curvv SUV Launch Delayed to 2024 Diwali Season

Tata Tiago EV |

Tata Tiago EV

This month, Tata is offering some exciting deals on their 2023 models of the Tata Tiago EV. In June 2024, you can get discounts of up to Rs 95,000 across all variants. The Long Range Tiago EV are also up for grabs with benefits worth up to Rs 75,000 this month. Meanwhile, the mid-range variants come with benefits worth up to Rs 60,000. The Tata Tiago EV comes in a range of variants with prices starting from Rs 7.99 lakh and going up to Rs 11.89 lakh.

Tata Punch |

Tata Punch EV

Tata is rolling out offers on Tata Punch EV this month. You can enjoy benefits up to Rs 10,000, which is the smallest discount among Tata’s electric vehicles. The Tata Punch EV is priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh, making it a competitive choice in the electric car market. You can opt for a 25kWh unit, giving you a range of up to 315km, or go for the better larger 35kWh unit, which boasts a claimed range of 421km.