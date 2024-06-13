Tata Punch EV Achieves Top Safety Rating in Bharat NCAP Crash Test

Tata Punch |

Tata Motors latest electric vehicle, the Punch EV, has earned an impressive 5-star rating in both adult and child protection categories in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Following the footsteps of Harrier and Safari, the Punch EV showcased exceptional safety performance.

Scoring 31.46 out of 32 points for Adult Occupant Protection and 45.00 out of 49 points for Child Occupant Protection, it solidifies its position as a safe choice for families. Standard safety features across all variants including six airbags, ABS, and ESC, ensuring robust protection. Moreover, advanced safety technologies like a blind spot monitor, ISOFIX mounts, and three-point seatbelts for all seats further enhance its safety credentials.

Hon'ble Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, is seen handing over the B-NCAP Certification to officials from Tata Motors.

Priced starting at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Punch EV is the latest addition to Tata's electric vehicle lineup. Built on the Acti.ev platform, it sets the stage for upcoming EV models, including the eagerly awaited Curvv and Sierra SUVs, promising a sustainable and secure driving experience for consumers.

The Punch EV is available with two battery options: a 25kWh battery for medium-range driving, covering up to 315 km on one charge, and a 35 kWh battery for long-range journeys, extending up to 421 km. It comes in three variants - Smart, Adventure, and Empowered.

Tata Punch EV

Loaded with features, the Tata Punch EV comes equipped with twin 10.25-inch screens, two-spoke steering wheel with a lit-up Tata logo and the choice of an electric sunroof. The long-range versions offer a special jewelled rotary drive selector. Additional highlights include ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, connected car technology, automatic climate control, cruise control, a wireless charger, and an air purifier.