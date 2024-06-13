Tata Nexon EV Achieves 5-Star Bharat NCAP Crash Test Rating

Tata Nexon EV |

Tata Nexon EV is making headlines for all the right reasons, especially with its remarkable performance in the latest Bharat NCAP crash tests, earning an impressive 5-star rating with scores of 29.86 out of 32 for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 44.54 out of 49 for Child Occupant Protection.

The Tata Nexon EV comes in two versions: Long Range and Medium Range, each featuring different battery capacities. The Long Range variant packs a hefty 40.5kWh battery, while Medium Range opts for a slightly smaller 30kWh battery. As per ARAI, the LR model boasts an extended driving range of 465 kilometres, while the MR model offers 325 kilometres.In terms of performance, the LR edition of the Nexon EV impresses with 127bhp of power and 215Nm of torque, while the MR version offers 143bhp and 215Nm.

Read Also Tata Punch EV Achieves Top Safety Rating in Bharat NCAP Crash Test

The electric Nexon comes loaded with features, catering to various preferences. These include a 9-speaker JBL sound system with a subwoofer, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, cruise control, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, and voice assistants from Alexa and Google. Additionally, higher-spec variants offer a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen for enhanced user experience. Safety-wise, the redesigned Tata EV is equipped with blind spot monitoring, ISOFIX child seat mounts, automated headlights, a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, six airbags as standard, and rain-sensing wipers, ensuring comprehensive protection for occupants.

Hon’ble Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, is seen handing over the B-NCAP Certification to officials from Tata Motors. |

In June, you can save big on Tata Nexon EVs! For the 2023 model, discounts of up to Rs 1.35 lakh are up for grabs, while the 2024 model offers savings of up to Rs 85,00 on all variants except the Creative+ MR variant. Prices start from Rs 14.49 lakh and go up to Rs 19.49 lakh. The Nexon EV comes in two variants: Mid Range (MR) and Long Range (LR). The MR model boasts a 30kWh battery, giving a range of 325 km and the LR model packs a 40.5kWh battery, extending the range to 465km.