Tata Curvv, India’s First SUV Coupe, Exterior Unveiled Before August 7 Debut

Tata Curvv |

Tata Motors has officially unveiled the Tata Curvv in a near-production form, marking a significant milestone in the Indian automotive landscape. This introduction showcases both the ICE and electric vehicle (EV) variants of the Tata Curvv, which is set to become India’s first SUV coupe. Set to debut on August 7th, the Tata Curvv will initially launch as an electric vehicle, aligning with Tata Motors' robust multi-powertrain approach. The ICE version of the Curvv will be introduced shortly thereafter.

Tata Curvv |

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., commented on the unveiling, “Tata Motors has been at the forefront of the Indian SUV market, consistently setting new benchmarks with innovative designs that offer both impressive road presence and enhanced functionality. The original Sierra, Safari, Nexon, Punch, and Harrier exemplify our design-driven leadership in SUVs. Continuing this legacy, we are once again redefining the mid-SUV segment with the introduction of the Tata Curvv—India’s first SUV Coupé. This groundbreaking design brings the Coupe body style into the mainstream, offering exceptional performance and unprecedented practicality. The Curvv also leads our multi-powertrain strategy, available in Petrol, Diesel, and Electric variants. With the Curvv, we aim to meet diverse needs in the mid-SUV market, delivering a fresh and attractively designed product complemented by premium performance.”

Tata Curvv Electric |

Tata Motors is preparing to introduce the Tata Curvv on August 7th, positioning it as a competitor to the upcoming Citroen Basalt. The Curvv aims to make a strong impression in the electric vehicle market, white its ICE version will target the mid-size SUV segment, competing with models like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos. Pricing details for the Tata Curvv EV will be revealed on its launch date.

Tata Curvv Electric |

The specifications for the Tata Curvv EV have not yet been disclosed, but the electric SUV is expected to offer a range between 450 km and 500 km. Tata Motors plans to offer the Curvv in variety of powertrains, including petrol, diesel, and electric options to cater diverse customer needs. The ICE version is expected to feature Tata’s new 125bhp. 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine from the Nexon. Additionally, a CNG variant is anticipated to be introduced later.