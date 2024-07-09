Tata Motors Reaches 20 Lakh SUV Milestone, Announces Exciting Discounts

Tata Motors Reaches 20 Lakh SUV Milestone |

Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive and SUV manufacturer, has reached a historic milestone with over 20 lakh SUVs now on Indian roads. The achievement highlights the success of Tata’s diverse SUV lineup, including popular models like Safari, Harrier, Nexon, and Punch, as well as the iconic Sierra and Safari from previous years.

Since launching India’s first SUV, the Tata Sierra, in 1991, Tata Motors has consistently pioneered the SUV segment. From showcasing country’s first compact SUV concept, the Nexon, at the 2014 Auto Expo to creating a new sub-compact category with the Punch, Tata Motors has continually pushed the boundaries. The company also boasts the largest portfolio of 5-star rated B-NCAP and G-NCAP SUVs, underscoring the commitment to safety and innovation.

Tata Motors is marking its latest milestone with the launch of the Kind of SUVs festival, bringing joy to customers with exceptional offers. The flagship Harrier now starts at Rs 14.99 lakhs (ex-showroom), while the Safari begins at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom), both featuring significant price reductions. Customers can also enjoy benefits of up to Rs 1.4 lakhs on popular SUV variants

In the electric vehicle segment, the Nexon.ev is now more accessible than ever with benefits up to Rs 1.3 lakhs, aimed at encouraging adoption of sustainable mobility. For those eyeing the Punch.ev, Tata Motors is offering benefits of up to Rs 30,000. The celebration continues with Tata’s ‘7 in 7’ campaign, honoring the 7 lakh Nexons on the road. These exclusive offers are available for bookings made until July 31st, with terms and condition effect.

Commenting on this special occasion, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., “Our ability to understand the SUV segment and provide the right product for every customer need, helps us immensely to maintain consistency and dominant leadership in the segment. Supported by our multi powertrain strategy, our approach is to provide Indian consumers with world class SUVs that are robust, safe and technologically advanced. The achievement of the 2 million SUV sales mark is a testament to this approach and sets the pace for the future growth of the SUV category.”