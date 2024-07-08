 Tata's All-Electric Curvv SUV Teased Pre-Debut
Tata's All-Electric Curvv SUV Teased Pre-Debut

Tata Motors’ eagerly anticipated Curvv SUV, which was displayed in near-final form at the Bharat Mobility Show earlier this year, is moving closer to production.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Tata Curvv | Tata Motors

Tata Motors has unveiled a teaser for its upcoming all-electric SUV, the Curvv EV, indicating that its launch could be eminent. The Tata Curvv EV, which has only been seen in concept from until now, will be the second vehicle to utilize Tata’s Activ.ev platform, following the successful launch of the Punch EV earlier this year. Additionally, Tata Motors plans to roll out a petrol version of the Tata Curvv following EV’s launch.

Tata Motors’ eagerly anticipated Curvv SUV, which was displayed in near-final form at the Bharat Mobility Show earlier this year, is moving closer to production. Reports from a few months ago suggested that production would start in September, with the market launch expected in late 2024 or early 2025. However, with the recent official teaser release, it seems likely that Tata Motors may introduce the Curvv to the Indian market much sooner.

The teaser video offered a sneak peek at the Tata Curvv SUV, highlighting its coupe-like roofline and sleek design like pop-out door handles and mettalic accents around the front. The teaser also revealed the SUV’s daytime running lamps, and headlamps, which resemble of the Tata Nexon EV. Additionally, it showcased the connected tail-lamp setup, alloy wheels, and a hint at the color options that will be available for the vehicle.

For those preferring petrol power, Tata introduces a new 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine generating 125 bhp in the Curvv. On the diesel side, it will utilize the Nexon’s 1.5-litre engine, delivering 115bhp and 260Nm of torque.

Reports indicate that the Tata Curvv coupe SUV will come equipped with advanced technology, including an ADAS suite and a 360-degree camera. Expected features include a large floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a heads-up display (HUD), dual-zone climate control, a stylish two-spoke steering wheel, ventilated front seats, and an electric parking brake.

Upon its arrival, the Tata Curvv will face off against formidable competition, including the Citroen Basalt and established mid-size SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kis Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.

