Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV Unveiled: A Fresh Rival for the Tata Curvv

Citroen India has released the first images of their upcoming Basalt coupe-SUV, set to launch next month. This new model mirrors the concept vehicle revealed earlier this year, with only minor changes. As the release date approaches, the Basalt is generating excitement and is anticipated to be a notable contender, especially when compared to rivals such as the Tata Curvv.

Citroen has shared initial images of the Basalt coupe-SUV, focusing on its side profile and rear design. The production model closely resembles the earlier concept, showcasing a sleek coupe silhouette with smooth, flowing lines that gives a dynamic appearance. The roofline extends smoothly to the tailgate, enhancing both the style and practicality of the car. The large rear hatch ensures easy access to the trunk while preserving the coupe-inspired design elements.

The Citroen Basalt coupe-SUV boasts several distinct design features that highlight its unique character. Silver skid plates on the front and rear bumpers add a technical touch, while the X-shaped split DRLs in the headlights are a signature Citroen element. The car’s design is accentuated by color clips near the rear windows and on the front bumper, offering a subtle yet refined color contrast.

The rear tailgate's horizontal design enhances the vehicle's perceived width, creating a spacious feel. Floating blades in the tail lamps and vertical aerodynamic edges emphasize both efficiency and SUV style. Additionally, the sculpted clamshell bonnet gives the front end a muscular, elegant appearance. The glossy black detailing and chrome inserts around the logo and air intake grilles contribute to a sophisticated and robust look.

Pierre Leclercq, Head of Citroen Design, explained the brand's design philosophy by saying, “The New Citroën BASALT introduces a fresh silhouette that complements the C3 and C3 Aircross in India. It merges the best aspects of two worlds: the ruggedness and versatility of an SUV with the spaciousness and efficiency of a Coupe. The BASALT's design blends the strong SUV characteristics, such as its fenders and claddings, with the sleek elegance of a Coupé. Its falling roofline also pays homage to iconic models like the CX from 1974 and the more recent C4.”

The interior of the Citroen Basalt has not yet been revealed, though it is likely to include elements from the C3 Aircross. Slated for release in early August, the Basalt is expected to be priced competitively. It may not have as many features as its main rival, the Tata Curvv, making it a potentially more budget-friendly option in the segment.