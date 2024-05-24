Citroen India Announces Mahendra Singh Dhoni as New Brand Ambassador

Mahendra Singh Dhoni |

In a significant move, Citroen, the renowned French automobile manufacturer, has announced that cricket sensation Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be its brand ambassador in India. This strategic partnership marks a pivotal moment in Citroen's endeavours to establish a strong presence in the Indian market. By teaming up with Dhoni, Citroen aims to emphasize the importance of making informed decisions when it comes to selecting a vehicle.

MS Dhoni, renowned for his adept cricketing prowess and composed leadership on the field, is equally celebrated for his passion for automobiles. With an impressive collection of top-tier cars, his collaboration with a car brand comes as no surprise.

Expressing his excitement about the association, Mahendra Singh Dhoni stated, “As a passionate automobile enthusiast, I am elated to join forces with French iconic brand Citroen, renowned world over for its innovation and engineering prowess. The Brand shares my commitment to electric mobility and sustainable solutions and like me, focuses on doing what really matters. Citroen's philosophy of truly understanding customer needs and making meaningful innovations resonates deeply with me. I am thrilled to embark on this journey with Citroen, contributing to their legacy of 100+ years of innovation and excellence while driving towards a better, more sustainable future.”

Mahindra Singh Dhoni |

Read Also Citroen Reveals Basalt Vision Coupe SUV Concept, Set For India Launch This Year

"We are very excited to welcome Mahendra Singh Dhoni into the Citroën family," said Shishir Mishra, Brand Director, Citroën India. "His ability to constantly evolve and innovate has made him the most dependable captain in Indian history. We believe that our association with one of India's finest cricketers, Dhoni, will go a long way in reinforcing our commitment to the Indian market. His humility and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our brand's ideology, while our shared commitment to sustainability and shaping the future of mobility strengthens our connection.”

Citroen Basalt Vision |

Just to let you know, ahead of its anticipated launch in the second half of 2024, the production-ready Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV is currently undergoing intensive testing on Indian roads. The latest test mule spotted appears to be a mid-spec model, showcasing some deviations from Basalt Vision concept, notably lacking features like projector LED headlights and alloy wheels.However, industry speculation suggests that the Coupe SUV will likely be offered in a higher-end trim level, equipped with all the premium features amenities.