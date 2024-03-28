Citroen Reveals Basalt Vision Coupe SUV Concept, Set For India Launch This Year

Citroen Basalt Vision |

Citroen India has unveiled its premium model: an SUV coupe featuring the stylish Basalt Vision concept. Speculations suggest that the Basalt Vision closely resembles the final production SUV, drawing inspiration from the popular C3 lineup recognized in India. This marks the arrival of Citroen’s second SUV diverges from Citroen’s typical naming convention for the C3 series, the company has confirmed its retention for the production model.

The resemblance between Citroen Basalt Vision and Citroen’s compact SUV, the C3 Aircross, particularly from the front, is striking. This similarity arises because both vehicles share the same Smart Car chassis. Despite featuring a unique C3 split headlight design, the Basalt Vision opts for projector headlamps over the conventional halogen ones. The air vents below maintain the squared-off shape seen in the Aircross, while the fog lights exhibit a more angular appearance.

Looking at the side view, similarities between the Basalt Vision and the C3 Aircross become apparent in their bodywork, such as the fender creases, lower door cut-outs, and squared wheel arches. After the B-Pillar, the roofline smoothly descends and ends with an integrated spoiler lip at the tailboard’s edge, which stands out as the first noticeable difference.

Featuring a bigger squared-off tail-light design reminiscent of the Citroen C3 Aircross, the Basalt Vision showcases updated internals within. Notably, cladding dominates the rear bumper, enhancing the robust appeal, while a skid plate element further contributes to its rugged charm. Although specifics regarding the Basalt’s interior are yet to be disclosed, it is expected to share its dashboard with the C3 Aircross.

Equipped with the same 110bhp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine seen in existing C-Cubed models, the Basalt Vision will offer both automatic and manual transmission options. Additionally, an all-electric version is set to join the lineup about six months after the launch of petrol model. Citroen plans to introduce the Basalt in India during the latter half of 2024. Positioned above the Citroen C3 Aircross, this SUV-coupe will compete with upcoming models like the Tata Curvv upon its launch.