Revolutionising Urban Mobility: Citroen Partners With BluSmart For 4,000 e-C3 Electric Vehicles

French carmaker Citroen on Monday said it will supply 4,000 units of its electric vehicle e-C3 to BluSmart Mobility, over a period of 12 months.

Citroen and BluSmart Mobility, a vertically integrated eMobility ride-hailing and EV charging service provider, have signed a memorandum of understanding for the same.

As part of the initial phase, 125 Citroen e-C3 were flagged off from BluSmart's EV charging superhub in Bengaluru, the company said in a statement.

"This collaborative effort between Citroen and BluSmart Mobility signifies a shared vision for a sustainable future in the realm of electric mobility, reaffirming our commitment to shaping a cleaner and greener transportation ecosystem," Citroen India Brand Director, Shishir Mishra said.

He further said, "BluSmart's foray in the shared electric mobility space is a well applauded initiative that offers convenient and safe urban mobility without any tailpipe emission strengthening our collective mission to decarbonise cities by making EVs mainstream." The e-C3 features such as an operational range of 320 kms as per Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), fast charging capabilities, and intuitive technology, make it an attractive proposition for passengers and fleet operators, Mishra added.

BluSmart Co-founder & CEO Anmol Jaggi said, "As more Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) embrace eMobility, and our fleet size expands, we are poised to address the burgeoning demand for ride-hailing services in Indian megacities while offering riders a diverse range of advanced EVs."