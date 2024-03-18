The Smart Car: Xiaomi SU7 EV

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 18, 2024
The Chinese smartphone giant dabbles in the EV business with Xiaomi SU7
The vehicle is equipped with battery packs of 73.6 kWh and 101 kWh capacity.
Onboard features include a 16.1-inch touchscreen, a 56-inch heads-up display, and ADAS.
The SU7 features a single-motor setup with 299 PS, providing RWD, and double motor for AWD.
The range of the vehicle stands between 668 km and 800 km.
Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model 3 are some of SU7's competitors.
The Xiaomi SU7 is expected to start at Rs 45 Lakh.
