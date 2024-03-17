Its Gonna Be 'Epiq': Skoda Launches New SUV With 'Modern Solid' Design

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 17, 2024

The Czech automobile giant Skoda has unveiled the new Epiq.

The car features T-shaped LED elements for the daytime running lights, while a high, sweeping 'tornado' line runs around the side.

The design embodies all the key attributes of Skoda's new design language, Modern Solid.

The vehicle features a minimalist Modern Solid interior, characterized by a sleek dash top and lower ledge.

The vehicle will have a range of around 400 km, with battery capacities ranging between 38 kWh and 56 kWh.

The upcoming Renault 4 2024 and Fiat Panda 2024 could be a challenger Epiq.

The Skoda Epiq is estimated to be at the price of Rs 19-23 lakh.

Thanks For Reading!

Luxury Redefined: Lexus Launches 2024 LM 350h In India At ₹2 Cr
Find out More