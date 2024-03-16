Luxury Redefined: Lexus Launches 2024 LM 350h In India At ₹2 Cr

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | March 16, 2024
Lexus introduced the 2024 LM 350h in India, priced from Rs 2 crore.
Available in seven-seater and four-seater variants, with the latter priced at Rs 2.5 crore.
The new LM 350h boasts a front fascia with slim LED headlamps and distinct DRLs, with its luxurious appeal.
Equipped with dynamic Radar Cruise Control, lane departure alert, blind spot monitor, and safe Exit assist, among other safety features.
Offers rear climate concierge, separate front/rear audio output system, and power sliding door control for added convenience.
Features include infrared ray sensor climate control, multi-position tip-up seats, and armrest and Ottoman heaters for rear-seat occupants.
Powered by a 2.5-liter hybrid engine, delivering 246 bhp with low-resistance nickel-metal hydride battery and twin-electric motor setup.
