Volkswagen ID.3 GTX: The All-Electric Successor To Golf GTI Legacy

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 15, 2024
The Volkswagen ID.3 GTX is the latest successor of the original Golf GTI from 1975.
The standard version offers 282 hp, while the Performance model increases that to 322 hp.
The ID.7 GTX's battery has an 86.0 kWh capacity and can charge at up to 200 kW.
The top speed of the vehicle is limited to 180 KPH.
The vehicle is equipped with dual motors that deliver 335 horsepower to all four wheels.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and the MG4 XPower are some of the other options in the segment.
The price of the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX is estimated to be around Rs 52,80,765.
