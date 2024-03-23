Citroen eC3 Fails Safety Test: Scores 0-Star Rating In NCAP

Citroen eC3 Crash Test |

Citroen customers face disappointment as the eC3 falls short in the NCAP safety rating test. Citroen eC3 is an electric car, based on the popular Citroen C3 hatchback, launched in India in 2023. The latest crash test result from Global NCAP, the eC3 didn’t do too well. It only got zero stars for adult protection with 20.86 points out of 34. But it did a bit better for protecting kids, getting 10.55 points out of 49 in this category.

The car tested was the one you see on Indian roads, with two-airbags up front, seat belt reminders for the front occupants. But it missed out safety stuff like ISOFIX child sear anchorages, and side airbags. Global NCAP mentioned that the hatchback didn’t offer good protection for the passenger’s chest and provided weak protection for the driver’s chest in the frontal impact test. However, it did not offer good protection for both the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck.

In the side impact test, the Citroen eC3 provided good protection for the abdomen and pelvis, but the head and chest had only marginal and adequate protection, respectively. Global NCAP mentioned that because the car performed better in frontal impact than in side impact, it lost one star in the overall result.

In terms of keeping children safe, the hatchback got 10.55 points out of 49. This includes scores of 2.64 for installing the child restraint system and 7.91 points for how well in did in test. Global NCAP used a dummy representing a 3-year-old child, sitting in a forward-facing child seat with the regular seatbelt. But during the test, the child seat didn't prevent the child from moving too much forward or hitting their head on the car's interior, noted the testing body.

Citroen eC3 Details:

Underneath, the Citroen eC3 has a 29.2 kWh battery pack powering an electric motor mounted on the front axle. This motor produces 56 bhp and 143Nm of peak torque, allowing the car to accelerate from 0 to 60km/h in 6.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 107 km/h. The eC3 boasts a claimed range of 320 km in single charge.

The Citroen eC3 is one of the last cars tested under the ‘Safer Cars For India’ programme since the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) is now active