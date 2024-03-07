Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross Set To Receive Additional Features

Citroen C3 |

Citroen, the French automobile manufacturer, is currently marketing locally developed C3 and C3 Aircross models in India. However, the company has faced challenges in selling both the models due to factors such as the absence of key features in the car and a limited dealer presence across the country.

Now, the company plans to add some more features to the Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross to make customers happier. The COO of the Stellantis India, Ashwani Muppasani, says they are going to add more features to the models soon.

Right now, these models have basic features, similar to the starting-level cars in the country. The C3 Aircross SUV is missing features like automatic AC, a foldable key, rear AC vents in the 5-seater versions, and LED lights.

By this July, the company plans to include automatic air conditioning in both models. Additionally, a foldable key will be introduced even earlier. LED headlights are also expected to be added to both models.

Citroen is getting ready to introduce the C3X crossover sedan, initially scheduled for a mid-2024 launch. However, due to delays, the release is now anticipated in late 2024 or early the following year.