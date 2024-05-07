Citroen Basalt Mid Variant Spotted Testing Again in India, Unveils New Details!

Citroen Basalt Vision |

Ahead of its anticipated launch in the second half of 2024, the production-ready Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV is currently undergoing intensive testing on Indian roads. The latest test mule spotted appears to be a mid-spec model, showcasing some deviations from Basalt Vision concept, notably lacking features like projector LED headlights and alloy wheels. However, industry speculation suggests that the Coupe SUV will likely be offered in a higher-end trim level, equipped with all the premium features amenities.

The latest sightings of the mid-spec variant of the Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV reveal intriguing details, including turn indicators integrated into the ORVMs. Drawing design cues from the Citroen C3 Aircross, this variant showcases a distinctive coupe-style roofline, contributing to its dynamic appearance. Previous spy images have hinted at a range of notable features, such as square-shaped LED headlamps, robust door sill and rear bumper cladding, multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels, a sleekly tilted rear windscreen, and striking wraparound taillights.

The Citroen Basalt Vision looks a lot like the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV, especially in the front. That is because both cars use the same Smart Car chassis. But the Basalt Vision has its own special headlight design called C3 split, and it uses projector headlamps instead of regular ones. The air vents under the headlights keep the square shape we see in the Aircross, but the fog lights look more angular.

Looking at the side, you'll notice similarities between the Basalt Vision and the C3 Aircross in their body shapes, like the lines on the fenders, the lower door cut-outs, and the square wheel arches. But after the B-Pillar, the Basalt's roofline slopes down smoothly and ends with a spoiler at the back, which is the first big difference between the two.

The Basalt Vision has bigger square-shaped tail-lights, like the Citroen C3 Aircross. Inside, it has new features. The back bumper is mostly covered with a tough-looking material called cladding, and there's also a skid plate that adds to its rugged look. While we don't know all the details about the Basalt's inside yet, it's likely to have the same dashboard as the C3 Aircross.

It's powered by the same 110bhp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine found in current C-Cubed models. You can choose between automatic and manual transmission. There's also an electric version planned, but it will come about six months after the petrol model is launched. Citroen plans to bring the Basalt to India in the second half of 2024. It's going to be more expensive than the Citroen C3 Aircross and will compete wi th cars like the Tata Curvv.