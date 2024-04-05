Citroen Marks Third Anniversary with Special Pricing on Select Models, New Blue Edition Launched

Citroen C3 - Blue Edition |

In celebration of its third anniversary, French automaker Citroen announced special pricing on select models for a limited time. During this celebratory period, the Citroen C3 will be available starting Rs 5.99 lakhs (ex-showroom), while the C3 AirCross will be offered at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). These exclusive anniversary prices are applicable to the specified models throughout the month of April.

On this occasion, Citroen has introduced the special Blu Edition of its C3 hatchback and C3 Aircross SUV. These limited edition models, based on the Feel and Shine variants, boast distinctive Cosmo Blue highlights on various exterior elements including the roof, ORVMs, door handles, fog lamp surroundings, and bodylines. Inside, the Citroën C3 and C5 Aircross Blu Editions feature customized seat covers, an air purifier, sill plates, illuminated cup holders, seat belt cushions, and neck rests. It's a testament to Citroën's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction as it commemorates this significant milestone.

Citroen C3 |

As a gesture of gratitude to its valued customers, Citroen has announced a special offering for the month end. Throughout the month, existing customers will have the opportunity to enjoy a complimentary car spa. Additionally, Citroen has decided to introduce a referral programme where existing customers can earn Rs 10,000 vouchers for every successful reference.

Speaking about the milestone, Shishir Mishra, Brand Director, Citroen India, said “As one of the youngest OEM in the country, it’s a very special occasion for us and we want to celebrate with our existing as well as new customers through the month of April. We are committed to delivering exceptional driving experiences and utmost satisfaction to our customers. We thank every Citroën customer in India for being part of our exciting journey and putting their trust on Citroen.

Citroen Basalt Vision |

Recently, Citroen India has unveiled its premium model: an SUV coupe featuring the stylish Basalt Vision concept. Speculations suggest that the Basalt Vision closely resembles the final production SUV, drawing inspiration from the popular C3 lineup recognized in India. This marks the arrival of Citroen’s second SUV diverges from Citroen’s typical naming convention for the C3 series, the company has confirmed its retention for the production model.