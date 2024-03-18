Citroen C3X Set to Hit Indian Roads by Mid-2024, Here’s What You Need to Know!

Photo Credit: Twitter |

Citroen India is gearing up for a more assertive stance in the Indian market. Having already introduces several vehicles, the company is now set to unveil additional new products in the near future. Citroen is getting ready to unveil its third C-cubed model in Indian market. The company will share the details about the new car very soon. This new car seems to rival the upcoming Tata Curvv.

The soon-to-arrive Citroen C3X offers modern twist on the traditional sedan design. It features sleek coupe-like roofline, a notchback similar to the Skoda Superb, and a crossover-inspired touch with raised ride height and tough body cladding. To set it apart in its category, the company plans to level it as an ‘SUV-coupe’, giving it a distinct identity.

Drawing insights from the C3 and C3 Aircross experiences, Citroen revisited their strategy to outfit the C3X with a richer array of features from the outset. It is anticipated that the C3X will offer more equipment than previous models, like electric folding mirrors, automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless charging, LED headlamps, push-button start, and keyless entry as standard features.

Similar to Citroen’s other C-Cubed models, the upcoming C3X will run on a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which churns out 110bhp. This engine will be paired with either a manual or torque converter automatic transmission. Additionally, an all electric version will be introduced about six months after the petrol model hits the market.

Citroen plans to unveil the C3X around June-July 2024, with the launch slated for a few months later. Expect the electric variant of this crossover sedan to hit the market by Januray or February 2025. Citroen C3X will compete with Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and upcoming Tata Curvv in the market.

The company is planning to add some more features to the Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross. Right now, these models have basic features, similar to the starting-level cars in the country. The C3 Aircross SUV is missing features like automatic AC, a foldable key, rear AC vents in the 5-seater versions, and LED lights.

By this July, the company plans to include automatic air conditioning in both models. Additionally, a foldable key will be introduced even earlier. LED headlights are also expected to be added to both models.