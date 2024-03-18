Jeep Considers Launching Off-Road SUV To Compete With Thar In India!

Jeep Wrangler |

Jeep SUVs are globally recognized for their exceptional off-road performance. They made their debut in the Indian market in 2016 with models like the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee, followed by the Compass and Meridian. Looking to strengthen its position in India, the American SUV manufacturer plans to explore new segments such as mid-size SUVs and lifestyle off-rad SUVs.

As per the recent media reports, there are speculations that Jeep is gearing up to introduce a new SUV in the market, aiming to compete with off-roading SUVs like Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Jimny in India. There are rumours circulating that the Jeep Avenger could be making its debut in India soon.

Jeep Compass |

In India, Jeep’s smallest offering currently is the Compass, However, the company is contemplating entering a lower price segment by introducing a vehicle to directly rival the Mahindra Thar. The Mahindra Thar’s popularity has led to move interest in lifestyle vehicles in India, which is good news for car makers.

The new Jeep SUV is expected to take design cues from the Jeep Wrangler. It might include LED headlights and DRLs, LED fog lamps, the iconic Jeep grille, alloy wheels fitted with off-road tyres, and LED tail lights.

Jeep Meridian | Photo credit: Twitter

There isn't clear information about its engine details yet. Company can produce this new SUV at manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra. This mini-Wrangler SUV will cater to both domestic and selected export market, such as Latin America and Africa. More details about this upcoming Jeep off-road SUV are anticipated to be revealed soon.