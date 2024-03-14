Unleash The Power: The All-New Jeep Compass 2024

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 14, 2024
The Jeep Compass 2024 is a 5-seater with a boot space of 438 liters.
The vehicle features a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine generates 200 horsepower.
With a 9-Speed gearbox and Max Torque of 350Nm.
The engine size stands at 1956 cc, with a maximum mileage of 14.9 kmpl.
Tata Harrier and Hyundai Creta are some the other cars in the segment.
The Jeep Compass 2024 is available at the starting price of Rs 20.69.
