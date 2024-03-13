Jeep India Set To Launch Rival SUV to Hyundai Creta!

Jeep Compass |

After spending several years in India, Jeep India is gearing up for a bold move in the Indian market. Jeep India is said to developing a brand new compact SUV, positioned below the mid-sized Compass SUV. This upcoming SUV will compete with popular models like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Honda Elevate in its segment. It is expected to be built on Stellantis CMP platform, which is also used for the Citroen C3 Aircorss.

The report suggests that Jeep might join forces with Citroen to enter the compact SUV segment. By utilizing the heavily localized CMP (Common Modular Platform), Jeep aims to offer competitive pricing. This platform is cost-effective, spacious, and flexible enough to support 5 and 7-seater configurations. While the platform will be shared with Citroen, Jeep plans to introduce a completely new design for their SUV.

Furthermore, it’s been reported that both the C3 and C3 Aircross are set to undergo a facelift in the near future, expectedly next year. This update will bring improved quality materials to the cabin and introduce additional features. With this in mind, the Jeep SUV based on C3 Aircross is anticipated to be even more luxurious and packed with features compared to the Citroen counterpart.

The anticipated Jeep compact SUV is likely to be equipped with a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, similar to one found in the C3 Aircross. This engine can generate up to 109 bhp of power and a maximum torque of 205Nm. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic

The specific release date for the upcoming Jeep compact SUV has not been announced yet. However, we appreciate its launch to occur around 2025-2026. It’s expected to be priced in the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, making it notably more affordable than the Compass, which is priced between Rs 20.69 lakh and Rs 32.27 lakh.