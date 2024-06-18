Citroen Celebrates Cricket Icon with Limited Edition C3 Aircross 'Dhoni Edition

Citroen C3 Aircross 'Dhoni Edition' |

Citroen India has introduced a special edition of its pouplar SUV, the C3 Aircross, in honor of legendary cricketed and brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Named the ‘Dhoni Edition’, this exclusive model will have only 100 units available, priced starting at Rs 11.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

The newly launched ‘Dhoni Edition’ C3 Aircross boasts a variety of custom accessories and design elements that reflect the spirit of the legendary cricketer, MS Dhoni. This special edition features Dhoni decals, complemented by color-coordinated seat covers and cushion pillows for added comfort. It also includes seat belt cushions, illuminated sill pleates, and a front dashcam.

In addition to its unique features, each 'Dhoni Edition' C3 Aircross comes with a special surprise in the glove box. To delight cricket fans, one lucky car out of the hundred will contain an exclusive glove signed by Dhoni himself. This adds a thrilling element of surprise and excitement for the fortunate buyers of these limited edition vehicles.

The special edition will remain unchanged mechanically, featuring the familiar 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine also found in the C3 hatchback. This engine will continue to be available with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Shishir Mishra, Brand Director, Citroen India, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, “We are thrilled to unveil the exclusive 'Dhoni Edition' of the C3 Aircross, available in limited run of only 100 units. Our brand ambassador Dhoni epitomizes resilience, leadership, and excellence—qualities that align perfectly with Citroën's dedication to delivering outstanding experiences. This rare, limited edition is a unique tribute to Dhoni's legendary journey, offering an unparalleled opportunity for fans to own a piece of automotive history. Don't miss your chance to be one of the few to experience this extraordinary collaboration!