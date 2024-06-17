 Citroen's Basalt Coupe SUV Enters Production Phase in India
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesCitroen's Basalt Coupe SUV Enters Production Phase in India

Citroen's Basalt Coupe SUV Enters Production Phase in India

In a recent development, the company has commenced production of the vehicle at its plant it anticipation of its imminent launch.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
Citroen Basalt Vision |

Citroen is preparing to introduce its latest model to the Indian market with the upcoming launch of the Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV. In a recent development, the company has commenced production of the vehicle at its plant it anticipation of its imminent launch.

The Citroen Basalt Vision bears a strong resemblance to the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV, especially in its frontal appearance, owing to their shared Smart Car chassis. However, the Basalt Vision distinguishes itself with its unique "C3 split" headlight design featuring projector lamps instead of conventional ones. Below the headlights, the air vents maintain a squared-off shape reminiscent of the Aircross, while the angular fog lights provide a modern touch.

Read Also
Citroen India Announces Mahendra Singh Dhoni as New Brand Ambassador
article-image
Citroen Basalt Vision

Citroen Basalt Vision |

On the side profile, similarities continue with familiar body contours such as fender lines, lower door cut-outs, and square wheel arches akin to the C3 Aircross. Beyond the B-pillar, the Basalt's roofline slopes smoothly downwards, culminating in a rear spoiler, marking a notable departure from its counterpart.

At the rear, the Basalt Vision showcases larger square-shaped taillights reminiscent of those on the Citroen C3 Aircross. Inside, the vehicle introduces new features, including a predominantly cladded rear bumper with an integrated skid plate, enhancing its robust appearance. While specific interior details are yet to be fully disclosed, expectations suggest similarities with the C3 Aircross's dashboard design.

Read Also
Citroen Basalt Mid Variant Spotted Testing Again in India, Unveils New Details!
article-image
Citroen Basalt Vision

Citroen Basalt Vision |

Under the hood, it shares the same robust 110bhp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine found in current C-Cubed models, available with both automatic and manual transmission options. An electric variant is also in the pipeline, slated for release approximately six months after the petrol model's launch. Citroen plans to introduce the Basalt in India in the latter half of 2024, positioned at a higher price point compared to the Citroen C3 Aircross, targeting competitors such as the Tata Curvv

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Citroen's Basalt Coupe SUV Enters Production Phase in India

Citroen's Basalt Coupe SUV Enters Production Phase in India

Track-Only Supercar: Bugatti Bolide

Track-Only Supercar: Bugatti Bolide

Maximum In Mini: Mini Cooper 5-Door Hatchback

Maximum In Mini: Mini Cooper 5-Door Hatchback

Kawasaki Launches Updated Ninja 300 in India: Fresh Designs and Affordable Pricing

Kawasaki Launches Updated Ninja 300 in India: Fresh Designs and Affordable Pricing

Tata Nexon Achieves 7 Lakh Sales and 7 Years, Introduces Discounts of Rs. 1 Lakh

Tata Nexon Achieves 7 Lakh Sales and 7 Years, Introduces Discounts of Rs. 1 Lakh