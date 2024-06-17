Citroen's Basalt Coupe SUV Enters Production Phase in India

Citroen Basalt Vision |

Citroen is preparing to introduce its latest model to the Indian market with the upcoming launch of the Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV. In a recent development, the company has commenced production of the vehicle at its plant it anticipation of its imminent launch.

The Citroen Basalt Vision bears a strong resemblance to the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV, especially in its frontal appearance, owing to their shared Smart Car chassis. However, the Basalt Vision distinguishes itself with its unique "C3 split" headlight design featuring projector lamps instead of conventional ones. Below the headlights, the air vents maintain a squared-off shape reminiscent of the Aircross, while the angular fog lights provide a modern touch.

On the side profile, similarities continue with familiar body contours such as fender lines, lower door cut-outs, and square wheel arches akin to the C3 Aircross. Beyond the B-pillar, the Basalt's roofline slopes smoothly downwards, culminating in a rear spoiler, marking a notable departure from its counterpart.

At the rear, the Basalt Vision showcases larger square-shaped taillights reminiscent of those on the Citroen C3 Aircross. Inside, the vehicle introduces new features, including a predominantly cladded rear bumper with an integrated skid plate, enhancing its robust appearance. While specific interior details are yet to be fully disclosed, expectations suggest similarities with the C3 Aircross's dashboard design.

Under the hood, it shares the same robust 110bhp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine found in current C-Cubed models, available with both automatic and manual transmission options. An electric variant is also in the pipeline, slated for release approximately six months after the petrol model's launch. Citroen plans to introduce the Basalt in India in the latter half of 2024, positioned at a higher price point compared to the Citroen C3 Aircross, targeting competitors such as the Tata Curvv