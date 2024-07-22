Citroen Basalt Coupe-SUV Interior Teaser: Key Highlights Before August Launch

Citroen Basalt Vision |

Citroen is set to unveil the Basalt Coupe SUV in India this coming August. Officially debuting on August 2, 2024, the Basalt is built on the C3 Aircross SUV platform. Though the exterior design has been showcased through various concept images and spy shots, the interior details were kept under wraps until now. Recently, Citroen released a teaser video on social media, providing a glimpse of the Basalt’s cabin and highlighting its main features.

Read Also Citroen Basalt India Debut Set for August 2nd: What to Expect

In a new teaser video, Citroen has revealed intriguing aspects of the Basalt Coupe SUV’s interior. Notable features include a sleek floating touchscreen infotainment system and a stylish textured dashboard. While the Basalt’s interior will share similarities with the C3 Aircross, it will have distinct enhancements to reflect its premium position. The teaser also highlights armrests for both front and rear passengers, with the rear armrest featuring integrated cupholders and a phone holder. Additionally, the headrests offer side support, providing extra comfort for all occupants.

The Citroen Basalt incorporates design elements inspired by the Aircross, featuring a distinctive two-part grille, a chrome Chevron logo, and a faux silver skid plate. It boasts LED DRLs and a redesigned bonnet. Unique features include projector headlamps, squared-off wheel arches with new cladding, and a pinched window line. The C-pillar is accentuated by a blacked-out window line extension, while pull-type door handles and newly designed tail lamps with a larger LED signature contribute to its modern appearance. Additionally, the Basalt showcases a dual-tone bumper with a sleek black and silver finish.

Citroen Basalt Vision |

Citroen is set to elevate its Indian lineup with the stylish new Basalt Coupe SUV, which aims to capture attention in the competitive segment alongside the Tata Curvv. Launching with an internal combustion engine, the Basalt will be powered by a 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine, producing 115 bhp and 215Nm of torque. This engine is coupled with a 6-speed manual transmission and a torque converter, sending power to the front wheels. Based on the Citroen C3 Aircross platform, the Basalt promises a unique blend of performance and design. More details about its variants, features, and specifications are expected to be announced soon.