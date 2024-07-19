Citroen Basalt India Debut Set for August 2nd: What to Expect

Citroen Basalt Vision |

Citroen is gearing up for the Indian debut of the Basalt, its fourth model under the C-cubed program, on August 2, 2024. Although the exact launch date is yet to be confirmed, the Basalt is set to compete in the crowded SUV market against the upcoming Tata Curvv and many more. Citroen will also roll out an electric version of the Basalt in early 2025.

The Citroen Basalt showcases design elements reminiscent Aircross, featuring a distinctive two-part grille, a chromed Chevron logo, and a faux silver skid plate. It sports LED DRLs and a refreshed bonnet. Unique touches include projector headlamps, squared-off wheel arches with new cladding, and a pinched window line. The C-pillar is highlighted by a blacked-out extension of the window line, while pull-type door handles and newly designed tail-lamps with larger LED signature add to its modern look. The Basalt also sports a dual-tone bumper with a sleek black and silver finish.

The Citroen Basalt’s interior is expected to mirror the layout of the C3 Aircross SUV but with enhanced features. Although the full cabin details are still under wraps, the Basalt is anticipated to offer a 10.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, and electrically folding wing mirrors. Additional convenience is likely to include automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless charging, and keyless entry.

The Citroen Basalt will feature a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine, identical to the one in the C3 Aircross, producing 110bhp and 250Nm of torque. It will offer a choice between 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic, with front-wheel drive as standard.

In a recent development, the company has commenced production of the vehicle at its plant in anticipation of its imminent launch.