Citroen and Refex eVeelz Sign MoU to Roll Out 500 e-C3 Electric Vehicles

French automaker Citroen has announced a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Refex Green Mobility Limited (RGML), a subsidiary of the Refex Group. This agreement involves the procurement of 500 Citroën e-C3 electric vehicles (EVs). This landmark order, the largest for RGML in Southern India, marks a significant milestone in the partnership between Ctroen and RGML. Incorporated in March 2023, RGML was among the early adopters of Citroen’s EV technology, further cementing this collaboration in the energy and environment sector.

Shishir Mishra, Brand Director at Citroen India, stated, "Our collaboration with Refex underscores Citroën’s dedication to our customers, the reliability of our products, and sustainable operations. The Citroen e-C3, equipped with its efficient battery pack, advanced e-powertrain, and comprehensive connectivity features, remains the preferred choice for businesses adopting green mobility. Refex eVeelz has shown significant growth in sustainable mobility, and we anticipate continued positive impact as the company expands its footprint across India."

Yash Jain, Director of Refex Green Mobility Limited, commented, “Our collaboration with Citroen will significantly reduce tailpipe emissions, aligning with our nation's carbon-neutral goals. We have been highly impressed with the performance of the initial batch of Citroen e-C3 EVs we acquired in early 2023. The vehicles have proven reliable, easy to operate, and have received excellent service support. Refex Group’s Green Mobility division, operating as Refex eVeelz, is committed to offering dependable, safe, and cleaner commuting options to our customers. Our strategic partnership with Stellantis (Citroen) will accelerate sustainable and eco-friendly urban mobility.”

The Citroen eC3 is equipped with a 29.2kWh battery pack powering an electric motor mounted on the front axle. This setup delivers 56bhp and a peak torque of 143Nm, allowing the electric hatchback to accelerate from 0 to 60km/h in 6.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 107km/h. According to ARAI, the eC3 offers a claimed range of 320km on a single charge and features two driving modes – Eco and Standard – as well as regenerative braking capabilities. Available in two variants, Feel and Shine, Citroen’s electric offering combines performance with eco-friendliness, catering to diverse driving needs.