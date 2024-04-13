Citroen e-C3: India-Made Electric Cars Head to Indonesia, First 500 Units Shipped

Citroen e-C3 |

Citroen has reached a significant milestone with its Made-in-India e-C3 electric car, shipping over 500 units abroad. This achievement makes Citroen the first multinational carmaker in India to export locally manufactured electric vehicles. Starting April 11, the company began exporting its e-C3 electric vehicles to international markets, starting with a shipment of 500 units from Chennai’s Kamarajar Port to Indonesia. Citroen states that this move aligns with its global goal of making electric mobility accessible, promoting the use of clean and sustainable transportation.

Aditya Jairaj, CEO & MD of Stellantis India, commented on the development, stating, "India is not only a strategic market but also a major sourcing hub for vehicles, components, and mobility technologies within the Stellantis group. Commencing the export of the versatile 'Made-In-India Citroen e-C3' electric vehicle to international customers is a proud validation of our engineering and development capabilities. We remain committed to growing in India and promoting sustainable mobility while showcasing India's manufacturing prowess on a global stage."

Under the hood, the Citroen eC3 has a 29.2 kWh battery pack powering an electric motor mounted on the front axle. This motor produces 56 bhp and 143Nm of peak torque, allowing the car to accelerate from 0 to 60km/h in 6.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 107 km/h. The eC3 boasts a claimed range of 320 km in single charge.

Recently, Citroen customers face disappointment as the eC3 falls short in the NCAP safety rating test. Citroen eC3 is an electric car, based on the popular Citroen C3 hatchback, launched in India in 2023. The latest crash test result from Global NCAP, the eC3 didn’t do too well. It only got zero stars for adult protection with 20.86 points out of 34. But it did a bit better for protecting kids, getting 10.55 points out of 49 in this category.