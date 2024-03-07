New Ford Endeavour Spotted In India, Sparks Excitement For A Comeback!

Ford Endeavour spotted first time in India |

Is Ford making a comeback in India? It’s a big question causing a buzz. Some believe it’s true, while others think it’s just a rumor. But, a recently surfaced picture on the internet is reigniting excitement among Indian auto enthusiasts, sparking speculation about Ford’s return to the Indian market.

Ford Everest |

The current generation model of Ford Endeavour, also known as Ford Everest worldwide, recently spotted on a loaded truck near Chennai. This is the first time we have seen the new Endeavour in India. The Ford model seen in India matches the design patent the company filed.

The model captured is the Ford Everest Trend, the basic version of the SUV in markets like Thailand and Australia. This next-gen Endeavour is set to bring a completely new experience for Indian customers when it hits the market. Latest updates suggest it might arrive in India even before 2025. The plan is to have the SUV locally assembled at Ford's Chennai factory.

Ford Everest |

The Ford Everest available internationally offers a range of diesel engine choices, including 2.0 and 3.0-litre displacements. Additionally, certain variants come with both 4x2 and 4x4 options.

Ford Endeavour |

The potential arrival of the new Ford Endeavour in India could position it as a direct competitor to the popular Toyota Fortuner in the Indian market. We are eagerly anticipating more information about Ford’s comeback and the new Endeavour. Stay tuned for updates as we bring you the latest news.