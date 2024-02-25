The Black Realm: Volvo Presents XC40 Special Black Edition

By: Juviraj Anchil | February 25, 2024
The special Black Edition variants of the XC40 model comes with an Onyx Black paint job as a distinctive feature.
The 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine produces 129PS and 245Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the 2.0-liter gives 163PS/265Nm and 197PS/300Nm.
Customers have the option to choose between microtech or textile charcoal interior options for the cabin.
The car is an all-four drive. The Recharge badging has been removed from Volvo's plug-in hybrid cars.
Keeping up with requirements of time the Swedish manufacturer has provided the wagon with motors, that are paired with an automatic transmission.
The XC40 takes on the German trio of BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and the Audi Q3.
The price of the Volvo XC40 is estimated to be around Rs 62.95 lakh (ex-showroom).