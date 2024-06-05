MG Gloster's New Desertstorm and Snowstorm Editions Launched: Prices Start at Rs 41.05 Lakh

MG Gloster Snowstorm |

MG has unveiled the new Storm series of its Gloster SUV in India, which includes the Desertstorm and Snowstorm variants. Both are priced at Rs 41.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The starting price of the Gloster SUV lineup is Rs 38.80 lakh (ex-showroom). These new variants, similar to the Blackstorm model, have received several design and interior updates.

The MG Gloster Desertstorm variant features a striking Deep Gloden color with black elements on the grille, wheels, mirrors, door handles, roof rails, pillars, and spoiler. Red highlights on the headlights and brake calipers add to its bold appearance. The interior is entirely black, including the steering wheel, giving it a unique and sleek look.

The MG Gloster Snowstorm comes with a stylish dual-tone Pearl White and Black exterior. It features red accents on the front and rear bumpers, while the grille, wheels, spoiler, door handles, ORVMs, window surrounds, and fog lamp garnish are all glossy black. The taillights have a smoked finish for a sleek look. Inside, the Snowstorm variant has black seats and a steering wheel, both detailed with white stitching.

Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer of MG Motor India, stated, "The Gloster has enjoyed popularity among Indian SUV enthusiasts for its design, space, and premium features with unmatched comfort and convenience. We received a positive response from premium SUV buyers for Gloster Blackstorm launched last year. And, today, we're delighted to announce another milestone with the launch of the new Gloster Desertstorm and Snowstorm, both of which underscore our pursuit of modernity and sophistication."

MG Gloster Desertstorm |

The Gloster SUV offers two engine choices: a 2.0-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel. The 2.0-litre diesel engine delivers 161bhp and 375Nm of torque, while the twin-turbo version provides 215bhp and 480Nm, both paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Buyers can choose between 2WD and 4WD configurations. The new variants maintain the same mechanical specifications. They also include features such as a 12-way power-adjustable driver seat with massage and ventilation, a dual panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).