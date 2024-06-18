MG Cloud EV Expected to Hit Roads This September

MG Cloud EV |

MG India is set to expand its electric vehicle lineup in India, with the upcoming launch of the MG Cloud EV in the second half of this year. Anticipated to debut by mid-September 2024, this new model will slot nearly between MG’s existing offerings, the Comet and ZS EV.

Positioned with a price tag of expected to be below Rs 20 lakh, the Cloud EV aims to appeal to a broad spectrum of consumers looking for both affordability and eco-friendliness. Leaked images have already given enthusiasts a sneak peek at its sleek exterior design and style.

Read Also MG Astor Prices Elevated by Up to Rs 38,000 in Indian Markets

The MG Cloud EV, also marketed under the ‘Wuling’ and ‘Baojun’ brands in Indonesia and China respectively, is poised to enter the Indian market with a distinctive appeal. Spanning about 4.3 metres in length and boasting a wheelbase of 2,700mm, it embodies an MPV-inspired instance. The car is featuring full-width LED light bars, sleek, flush door handles, and headlamps integrated into the bumper.

In international markets, the MG Cloud EV comes with two battery options: a 37.9kWh and a 50.6kWh, providing ranges of 360km and 460km respectively. The electric motor, a permanent magnet synchronous motor located at the front axle, generates 134bhp. However, it remains uncertain which battery variant will be introduced in India.

MG Astor | Photo credit - MG Motor India

In other news, MG Motor India has recently implemented prices increases across its Astor SUV lineup in India. Notably, the Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro variants have seen their prices rise by Rs 31,800 and Rs 38,000, respectively. Meanwhile, the entry-level Sprint variant maintains its price at Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom). These adjustments mean that the MG Astor now ranges in price from Rs 9.98 lakh to Rs 18.08 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Astor offers two engine choices: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The 1.5-litre engine delivers 108bhp of power and 144Nm of torque, while the turbocharged option provides 138bhp of power and 220Nm of torque.