'Indian Coffee Becoming Globally Popular, Driven By Diverse Varieties Grown In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu & Kerala': PM Modi

File Image |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Indian coffee is gaining popularity globally, driven by the diverse varieties grown in states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.In his 127th edition of his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat, the Prime Minister also said the Northeast is also progressing in coffee cultivation and this is further strengthening the identity of Indian coffee worldwide.

Watch: In the 127th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "My dear fellow citizens, you all know my connection with tea, but today I thought, why not discuss coffee in Mann Ki Baat? You may recall that last year we spoke about Araku coffee. Recently, many… pic.twitter.com/FX0uNx5ng7 — IANS (@ians_india) October 26, 2025

"Indian coffee is becoming very popular all over the world. Be it Chikmagalur, Coorg and Hassan in Karnataka; the areas of Pulney, Shevaroy, Nilgiri, and Annamalai in Tamil Nadu; the Niligiri region on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border; or the areas of Wayanad, Travancore, and Malabar in Kerala -- the diversity of Indian coffee is truly remarkable," he said.

Read Also SIR Of Tamil Nadu Electoral Rolls To Begin In A Week, Election Commission Tells Madras High Court

Modi added that Koraput (Odisha) coffee is also gaining popularity.Some people, he said, have left lucrative corporate jobs to pursue their passion for coffee cultivation."...they liked coffee so much that they entered this field and are now successfully working in it. There also are many women whose lives have been pleasantly transformed by coffee," the prime minister said.Koraput region is known for its unique agro-climatic conditions suitable for high-quality Arabica coffee. In the state, about 5,000 hectares of land is under coffee cultivation.

The Tribal Development Co-operative Corporation of Odisha Ltd (TDCCOL) is an apex-level cooperative institution that ensures end-to-end processing, right from procurement to drying, grading, and marketing of the commodity.Arabica and Robusta Coffee are the two commercially cultivated coffee types worldwide, including India.

Karnataka accounts for about 70 per cent of the country's coffee production. It is followed by Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are non-traditional areas of coffee cultivation.During April-September this fiscal year, the country's coffee exports rose 12.5 per cent to USD 1.05 billion.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.