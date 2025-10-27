 'Indian Coffee Becoming Globally Popular, Driven By Diverse Varieties Grown In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu & Kerala': PM Modi
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Indian Coffee Becoming Globally Popular, Driven By Diverse Varieties Grown In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu & Kerala': PM Modi

'Indian Coffee Becoming Globally Popular, Driven By Diverse Varieties Grown In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu & Kerala': PM Modi

In his 127th edition of his monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister mentioned that the Northeast is progressing in coffee cultivation, which is further strengthening India's coffee identity worldwide.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 08:23 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Indian coffee is gaining popularity globally, driven by the diverse varieties grown in states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.In his 127th edition of his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat, the Prime Minister also said the Northeast is also progressing in coffee cultivation and this is further strengthening the identity of Indian coffee worldwide.

"Indian coffee is becoming very popular all over the world. Be it Chikmagalur, Coorg and Hassan in Karnataka; the areas of Pulney, Shevaroy, Nilgiri, and Annamalai in Tamil Nadu; the Niligiri region on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border; or the areas of Wayanad, Travancore, and Malabar in Kerala -- the diversity of Indian coffee is truly remarkable," he said.

Read Also
SIR Of Tamil Nadu Electoral Rolls To Begin In A Week, Election Commission Tells Madras High Court
article-image

Modi added that Koraput (Odisha) coffee is also gaining popularity.Some people, he said, have left lucrative corporate jobs to pursue their passion for coffee cultivation."...they liked coffee so much that they entered this field and are now successfully working in it. There also are many women whose lives have been pleasantly transformed by coffee," the prime minister said.Koraput region is known for its unique agro-climatic conditions suitable for high-quality Arabica coffee. In the state, about 5,000 hectares of land is under coffee cultivation.

The Tribal Development Co-operative Corporation of Odisha Ltd (TDCCOL) is an apex-level cooperative institution that ensures end-to-end processing, right from procurement to drying, grading, and marketing of the commodity.Arabica and Robusta Coffee are the two commercially cultivated coffee types worldwide, including India.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Weather Update: City Sees Sunny Skies After Weekend Rains, But IMD Warns Of More Showers Ahead; Overall AQI Stands At 52
Mumbai Weather Update: City Sees Sunny Skies After Weekend Rains, But IMD Warns Of More Showers Ahead; Overall AQI Stands At 52
Watch: Victor Wembenyama Makes Double Block & Hits Logo 3 Pointer During Spurs vs Nets NBA Game
Watch: Victor Wembenyama Makes Double Block & Hits Logo 3 Pointer During Spurs vs Nets NBA Game
Realty firm Sobha Unsells Inventories Of ₹13,000 Crore In Existing Projects, Will Launch More Properties To Tap Rising Housing Demand
Realty firm Sobha Unsells Inventories Of ₹13,000 Crore In Existing Projects, Will Launch More Properties To Tap Rising Housing Demand
FMCG Companies Report Trade Channel Disruptions During September Quarter, GST Reforms Soften Blow
FMCG Companies Report Trade Channel Disruptions During September Quarter, GST Reforms Soften Blow

Karnataka accounts for about 70 per cent of the country's coffee production. It is followed by Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are non-traditional areas of coffee cultivation.During April-September this fiscal year, the country's coffee exports rose 12.5 per cent to USD 1.05 billion.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Indian Coffee Becoming Globally Popular, Driven By Diverse Varieties Grown In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu...

'Indian Coffee Becoming Globally Popular, Driven By Diverse Varieties Grown In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu...

Realty firm Sobha Unsells Inventories Of ₹13,000 Crore In Existing Projects, Will Launch More...

Realty firm Sobha Unsells Inventories Of ₹13,000 Crore In Existing Projects, Will Launch More...

FMCG Companies Report Trade Channel Disruptions During September Quarter, GST Reforms Soften Blow

FMCG Companies Report Trade Channel Disruptions During September Quarter, GST Reforms Soften Blow

Equal Work, Unequal Wages: Gig Workers Still Earn Less, Report Highlights Persistent Pay Gap

Equal Work, Unequal Wages: Gig Workers Still Earn Less, Report Highlights Persistent Pay Gap

India Continues To Draw Record FDI As Major Global Firms Exit Pakistan Amid Economic And Regulatory...

India Continues To Draw Record FDI As Major Global Firms Exit Pakistan Amid Economic And Regulatory...