PM Kisan Yojana: Big Update On 21st Installment, Agriculture Minister Confirms ₹2,000 Payment Soon

Rs 2,000 Payment to Be Released Soon. |

New Delhi: A major update has been announced regarding the 21st installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan Yojana). Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirmed that eligible farmers will soon receive Rs 2,000 in their bank accounts. He urged state governments to complete all necessary procedures such as Aadhaar seeding and e-KYC verification before sending the list of eligible farmers to the central government.

Earlier Announcement in Jammu and Kashmir

Last month, during his visit to RS Pura in Jammu and Kashmir to assess flood-affected crops, Chouhan stated that many farmers cultivating along the border lack land ownership certification. He urged the state government to verify such farmers so they can be included in the PM Kisan beneficiary list. Following his visit, Rs 171 crore was transferred to the accounts of 8.5 lakh farmers in Jammu and Kashmir as part of the 21st installment.

कल बीजेपी किसान मोर्चा के मित्रों ने बताया कि प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि में कई किसानों के नाम नहीं हैं, मैं तमिलनाडु सरकार से यह प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि वो आधार सीडिंग और ई-केवाईसी जैसी आवश्यक प्रक्रियाएँ पूर्ण कराकर सूची दिल्ली भेजें। जो पात्र किसान हैं, उनके नाम पीएम किसान… pic.twitter.com/1dCDbRdxX2 — Office of Shivraj (@OfficeofSSC) October 25, 2025

Tamil Nadu Farmers Await Their Turn

During a farmers’ meeting in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, the Agriculture Minister reiterated his commitment to extending PM Kisan benefits to all eligible farmers. He appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to expedite Aadhaar seeding, e-KYC, and land verification processes. A letter was also sent to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, requesting a verified list of eligible farmers so that their payments could be processed soon. Tamil Nadu currently has 22.24 lakh registered farmers, who last received Rs 463.97 crore under the 20th installment on August 2, 2025.

21st Installment Already Released in Four States

Earlier this month, the central government disbursed over Rs 540 crore to more than 27 lakh farmers across Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Separately, Rs 171 crore was released to 8.5 lakh farmers in Jammu and Kashmir affected by floods. The minister reaffirmed that the central government stands firmly with disaster-hit farmers across the country.

Rs 3.90 Lakh Crore Distributed So Far

Since the scheme’s launch in February 2019, over Rs 3.90 lakh crore has been transferred to farmers’ accounts through 20 installments. Each eligible landholding farmer receives Rs 6,000 annually in three equal installments.

Over 9.35 Crore Farmers Await 21st Installment

Nationwide, more than 9.35 crore farmers are still waiting for the 21st installment. During the 20th installment, Rs 20,843.44 crore was distributed to 9.71 crore farmers. The largest beneficiary states awaiting payment include Uttar Pradesh (2.29 crore), Maharashtra (92 lakh), Madhya Pradesh (83 lakh), Bihar (73.65 lakh), Rajasthan (71.79 lakh), and West Bengal (44.78 lakh).