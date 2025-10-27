 Toy & Confectionery Manufacturer Candytoy Corporate Will Invest ₹100 Crore For Capacity Expansion
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessToy & Confectionery Manufacturer Candytoy Corporate Will Invest ₹100 Crore For Capacity Expansion

Toy & Confectionery Manufacturer Candytoy Corporate Will Invest ₹100 Crore For Capacity Expansion

Candytoy Corporate will set up three new manufacturing facilities in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, spread over a total area of 500,000 sq ft, which will significantly enhance the company's production capacity.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Candytoy Corporate, a leading manufacturer of plastic promotional toys and confectionery, has said it will invest Rs 100 crore as part of the expansion of its manufacturing capacity.It will set up three new manufacturing facilities in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, spread over a total area of 500,000 sq ft, which will significantly enhance the company's production capacity.

Besides, it will also generate additional employment opportunities for nearly 1,000 people in the region, the Indore-based company said in a statement."We plan to make Indore the global hub for Candytoy manufacturing. We have earmarked an investment of Rs 100 crore to further strengthen our manufacturing base, for three new facilities, all in Indore," said its Director Gaurav Mirchandani.

Read Also
Foreign Institutional Investors Return To India’s Primary Market, Investing Over ₹10,692 Crore...
article-image

Last November, Candytoy Corporate had secured an investment of Rs 110 crore in Series A round of funding.It is the leading manufacturer of candy toys, plastic promotional toys and confectionery products. Candytoy exports to Europe, the US, African countries, Turkey, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, and the UAE, among others.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Mithali Raj Raises Doubts Over India’s Opening Combo If Pratika Rawal Misses WC Semi-Final vs Australia
Mithali Raj Raises Doubts Over India’s Opening Combo If Pratika Rawal Misses WC Semi-Final vs Australia
'Vadhvan Port To Be Among World’s Top 10': Amit Shah After Inaugurating India Maritime Week In Mumbai, Highlights Vision For Global Maritime Leadership
'Vadhvan Port To Be Among World’s Top 10': Amit Shah After Inaugurating India Maritime Week In Mumbai, Highlights Vision For Global Maritime Leadership
'Collab This World Needs': Hrithik Roshan Meets Jackie Chan; Fans Wonder If The International Action Star Is Featuring In Krrish 4
'Collab This World Needs': Hrithik Roshan Meets Jackie Chan; Fans Wonder If The International Action Star Is Featuring In Krrish 4
Chhath Puja 2025: What Is The Importance Of Sandhya Arghya? Why Is It Considered So Significant?
Chhath Puja 2025: What Is The Importance Of Sandhya Arghya? Why Is It Considered So Significant?

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Viksit Bharat To Be Built From Villages,' Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman; Calls Farmers Key To Rural...

'Viksit Bharat To Be Built From Villages,' Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman; Calls Farmers Key To Rural...

Trade Deal or Damage?, Trump & Jinping’s High-Stakes Meet Could Reshape Global Trade — Or Spark...

Trade Deal or Damage?, Trump & Jinping’s High-Stakes Meet Could Reshape Global Trade — Or Spark...

LIC Shares Show Strong Momentum In Recent Weeks, Gaining 24.5% From 52-Week Low Of ₹715.35 To...

LIC Shares Show Strong Momentum In Recent Weeks, Gaining 24.5% From 52-Week Low Of ₹715.35 To...

Tata Consultancy Services Denies UK Media Report Claiming That British Retailer Marks & Spencer...

Tata Consultancy Services Denies UK Media Report Claiming That British Retailer Marks & Spencer...

Another Rate Cut Hopes Boost Banking & Financial Stocks, Sensex & Nifty Move Toward Higher Levels

Another Rate Cut Hopes Boost Banking & Financial Stocks, Sensex & Nifty Move Toward Higher Levels