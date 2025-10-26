 Foreign Institutional Investors Return To India’s Primary Market, Investing Over ₹10,692 Crore In October
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessForeign Institutional Investors Return To India’s Primary Market, Investing Over ₹10,692 Crore In October

Foreign Institutional Investors Return To India’s Primary Market, Investing Over ₹10,692 Crore In October

FIIs turned buyers too in many days of October. Total FII selling through exchanges (up to October 25) stood at a negligible Rs 3,363 crore, as per NSDL data.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Foreign investors have returned to the Indian markets this month, and primary market has been a steady source of profit for them which is likely to continue. | File Image

Mumbai: Foreign investors have returned to the Indian markets this month, and primary market has been a steady source of profit for them which is likely to continue, analysts said on Sunday.

The declining trend in foreign institutional investors (FII) selling, which started in early October, continues.

FIIs turned buyers too in many days of October. Total FII selling through exchanges (up to October 25) stood at a negligible Rs 3,363 crore, as per NSDL data.

“The long-term trend of FIIs continuously buying/investing through the primary market continued in October, too, with a total investment of Rs 10,692 crore (up to October 25). Investing through the primary market has been a steady source of profit for the FIIs and, therefore, this trend is likely to continue,” said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd.

FPJ Shorts
Chhath Puja 2025: Complete Kharna Samagri List, Date, Rituals & Significance Of The Sacred Festival
Chhath Puja 2025: Complete Kharna Samagri List, Date, Rituals & Significance Of The Sacred Festival
Abhishek Nayar Set To Be Appointed As Kolkata Knight Riders' Coach After Chandrakant Pandit Steps Down: Reports
Abhishek Nayar Set To Be Appointed As Kolkata Knight Riders' Coach After Chandrakant Pandit Steps Down: Reports
Kurnool Bus Fire Tragedy: Batteries Sparked Blaze, Smartphones Made It Worse, Reveals Probe; Driver & Assistant Taken Into Custody
Kurnool Bus Fire Tragedy: Batteries Sparked Blaze, Smartphones Made It Worse, Reveals Probe; Driver & Assistant Taken Into Custody
'Salam Alaikum, No Namaskar': Muslim Man Tells Foreign Vlogger Giving Diwali Wishes At 'Mohammedan' Street In Old Delhi —WATCH
'Salam Alaikum, No Namaskar': Muslim Man Tells Foreign Vlogger Giving Diwali Wishes At 'Mohammedan' Street In Old Delhi —WATCH
Read Also
Market Cap of Top Firms Surges, Reliance & TCS Lead Gains
article-image

On Thursday, FIIs turned net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,166 crore after five consecutive days of buying, reflecting profit-booking activity. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained supportive with net inflows of Rs 3,893 crore.

“FII inflows and upbeat management commentaries could help sustain positive market momentum, though intermittent profit booking cannot be ruled out. Meanwhile, any progress on the India-US trade deal front, could further uplift investor sentiments,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Going forward, there are certain important factors that may lead to FIIs turning buyers in India, said analysts.

One, the valuation differential between India and other markets has declined discouraging further FII selling in India and moving monies to other markets.

Read Also
Vedanta Raises $500 Million Through Bonds To Repay Near-Term Debt And Strengthen Capital Structure
article-image

Two, earnings growth in India is slowly picking up and will gather momentum in FY27.

“Three, the Diwali sales this year across large number of goods are an all-time high indicating a resilient economy and robust consumption. Four, there are indications of a trade deal between India and US which can substantially improve market sentiments,” said Vijayakumar.

These factors have the potential to turn FIIs into buyers in the Indian market. However, at higher levels they may again turn sellers thereby restricting a sustained rally in the market, analysts maintained.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Foreign Institutional Investors Return To India’s Primary Market, Investing Over ₹10,692 Crore...

Foreign Institutional Investors Return To India’s Primary Market, Investing Over ₹10,692 Crore...

Market Cap of Top Firms Surges, Reliance & TCS Lead Gains

Market Cap of Top Firms Surges, Reliance & TCS Lead Gains

Vedanta Raises $500 Million Through Bonds To Repay Near-Term Debt And Strengthen Capital Structure

Vedanta Raises $500 Million Through Bonds To Repay Near-Term Debt And Strengthen Capital Structure

Three Big IPOs Next Week, Over ₹1,750 Crore Up For Grabs Across Consumer, Textile & Logistics...

Three Big IPOs Next Week, Over ₹1,750 Crore Up For Grabs Across Consumer, Textile & Logistics...

Gold, Silver Prices Slide After Nine-Week Rally As Strong Dollar And Global Cues Trigger Profit...

Gold, Silver Prices Slide After Nine-Week Rally As Strong Dollar And Global Cues Trigger Profit...