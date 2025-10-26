 Market Cap of Top Firms Surges, Reliance & TCS Lead Gains
 Seven of India’s top-10 most valued companies saw a combined market cap rise of Rs 1.55 lakh crore last week, led by Reliance Industries and TCS amid bullish equities.

Updated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 12:59 PM IST
The combined market valuation of seven of India’s top-10 most valued companies jumped by Rs 1,55,710.74 crore in the holiday-shortened week. |

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of seven of India’s top-10 most valued companies jumped by Rs 1,55,710.74 crore in the holiday-shortened week, reflecting a positive trend in domestic equities. Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as the biggest gainers, driving the surge. The BSE benchmark Sensex also climbed 259.69 points, or 0.30 per cent, hitting a 52-week high of 85,290.06 on Thursday.

Reliance, TCS and Infosys Lead the Rally

Reliance Industries added Rs 46,687.03 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 19,64,170.74 crore, while TCS’s market cap jumped by Rs 36,126.6 crore to Rs 11,08,021.21 crore. Infosys recorded a rise of Rs 34,938.51 crore, reaching Rs 6,33,712.38 crore. State Bank of India’s valuation also climbed by Rs 13,892.07 crore to Rs 8,34,817.05 crore, reflecting broad-based gains in the top-tier firms.

Moderate Gains for Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, LIC

Bajaj Finance saw its market cap increase by Rs 11,947.17 crore to Rs 6,77,846.36 crore, while Bharti Airtel gained Rs 9,779.11 crore, reaching Rs 11,57,014.19 crore. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) added Rs 2,340.25 crore to reach Rs 5,62,513.67 crore, contributing to the overall rise in top-10 company valuations.

Some Firms Face Declines

Not all companies in the top-10 pack recorded gains. ICICI Bank’s market cap fell by Rs 43,744.59 crore to Rs 9,82,746.76 crore, while Hindustan Unilever lost Rs 20,523.68 crore, ending at Rs 5,91,486.10 crore. HDFC Bank’s valuation declined by Rs 11,983.68 crore to Rs 15,28,227.10 crore, reflecting selective pressure in certain banking and FMCG stocks.

Rankings of Most Valued Domestic Firms

Following the week’s movements, Reliance Industries retained its position as India’s most valued domestic firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, and LIC.

