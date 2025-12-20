 Decathlon Sports India Slips Into ₹65 Crore Loss In FY25 Despite Modest Revenue Growth
Decathlon Sports India Slips Into ₹65 Crore Loss In FY25 Despite Modest Revenue Growth

Decathlon Sports India reported a net loss of ₹65.03 crore in FY25, reversing last year’s profit, even as revenue rose 3.1% to ₹4,133 crore. Higher costs weighed on profitability. The company remains bullish on India, targeting near billion-dollar sales and scaling global sourcing to $3 billion by 2030.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 08:55 AM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Sports goods manufacturer and retailer Decathlon Sports India has registered a net loss of Rs 65.03 crore and a marginal increase in revenue during FY25. Revenue from operations was up 3.11 per cent to Rs 4,133.10 crore in the financial year ended March, 2025, according to financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler. A year earlier, Decathlon Sports India reported a net profit of 197.19 crore, while the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,008.26 crore.

Total income, including other income of the company, a subsidiary of French sporting goods retailer Decathlon, was up 2.84 per cent to Rs 4,182.05 crore in FY25. Decathlon Sports India is an unlisted entity, in which the parent firm Decathlon SE holds a 99.99 per cent share. It mainly engages in the trading of sports goods, including apparel, equipment, and accessories. In FY25, the company's advertising and promotional expenses rose 1.78 per cent to Rs 89.05 crore as against Rs 87.49 crore in FY24.

In July, the French sporting goods retailer had said that it would increase sourcing from India for its global operations to USD 3 billion by 2030, with a focused push in high-potential categories such as footwear, fitness equipment, and technical textiles. India accounted for 8 per cent of Decathlon's global sourcing quantities, and by 2030, Decathlon plans to scale this to 15 per cent.

It expects to touch the near billion-dollar sales mark in the growing Indian sports market in the next five years, helped by the expansion of its retail channels and product portfolio and growing sports culture in the country. Decthalon sees India as a "big priority" market and expects it to become among the top five global markets in the coming year. The company entered India by starting production in 1999 and began retail operations in 2009.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

