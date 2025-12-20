SBI Onboards 541 Probationary Officers, Plans 18,000 Recruitments In FY26

File Image |

New Delhi: State Bank of India, the nation's largest bank, on Friday announced onboarding of 541 probationary officers (PO) as it declared the final results of its recruitment of exam. The recruitment drive was undertaken to induct young and dynamic talent into SBI's junior management cadre through one of the most significant hiring initiatives in the industry, building the bank's leadership pipeline and its long-term commitment to excellence in banking services, SBI said in a statement.

Coming on the back of hiring of 505 POs in June 2025, this fresh recruitment underscores SBI's sustained focus on strengthening its human capital, it said. The selected POs will be deployed nationwide across business verticals, with select international postings and a structured pathway for progression to senior and top management roles, it added.

The recruitments are part of the bank's broader plan to hire 18,000 people in FY26, are of its biggest recruitment drives. Speaking on this, SBI Chairman C S Setty said, "Our total recruitment across categories is about 18,000 people, of which around 13,500 will be clerical recruitment, 3,000 will be probationary officers and local-based officers.

"As we onboard this new talent pool, we further aim to strengthen our human resource capabilities by implementing structured skill development programmes aligned with evolving customer service and technological requirements." With a workforce comprising over 2,46,000 people, State Bank of India continues to be one of the largest recruiters in the banking sector and remains focused on generating meaningful employment while building capabilities aligned with emerging business, technological and customer expectations, it added.

