 IHCL to Launch First Vivanta Hotel In Vellore In Partnership With BBK Group
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIHCL to Launch First Vivanta Hotel In Vellore In Partnership With BBK Group

IHCL to Launch First Vivanta Hotel In Vellore In Partnership With BBK Group

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) will open its first Vivanta hotel in Vellore through a greenfield venture with BBK Group. The 100-key property will feature modern design, all-day dining, meeting rooms, and a 2,500 sq ft banquet hall. Positioned in the city’s growing education and industrial hub, the project aims to strengthen Vellore’s hospitality landscape.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 10:29 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Chennai: The Indian Hotels Company Ltd will set up a Vivanta hotel in Vellore, marking its maiden entry into the city, a top official said. The company has partnered with BBK Group to establish the greenfield venture in the district.

IHCL Executive Vice-President (Real Estate and Development) Suma Venkatesh said Vellore is an established education and industrial hub with improving connectivity and infrastructure, making it a promising hospitality market. "Its inclusion in the Government of India's Smart Cities Mission reflects the city's growth potential," she said in a press release on Friday, adding that the company was delighted to partner with BBK Group promoter Baskaran on the project.

BBK Group is a family-owned business engaged in leather, footwear and leather goods. The 100-key Vivanta Vellore will feature contemporary design and vibrant spaces. The hotel will offer an all-day dining restaurant, multiple meeting rooms and a banquet hall spanning over 2,500 sq ft, the release said. BBK Group promoter Baskaran said the group was pleased to collaborate with IHCL to introduce the Vivanta brand to Vellore. "This hotel will add to the city's growing hospitality landscape and create a landmark destination for travellers," he said. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
'AI Double-Edged Sword In The Education Sector': Educationist Calls For Ensuring Data Privacy
'AI Double-Edged Sword In The Education Sector': Educationist Calls For Ensuring Data Privacy
'My Government Stands With Every Investor Wishing To Invest In Madhya Pradesh': CM Mohan Yadav
'My Government Stands With Every Investor Wishing To Invest In Madhya Pradesh': CM Mohan Yadav
Veteran Malayalam Actor, Writer, & Filmmaker Sreenivasan Passes Away At 69 In Kochi Hospital
Veteran Malayalam Actor, Writer, & Filmmaker Sreenivasan Passes Away At 69 In Kochi Hospital
'Couldn't Find Surya The Batter..': Suryakumar Yadav Addresses Form Concerns Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026
'Couldn't Find Surya The Batter..': Suryakumar Yadav Addresses Form Concerns Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'My Government Stands With Every Investor Wishing To Invest In Madhya Pradesh': CM Mohan Yadav

'My Government Stands With Every Investor Wishing To Invest In Madhya Pradesh': CM Mohan Yadav

ADB Injects $4.26 Billion In India’s Skills, Renewable Energy, Urban, & Healthcare Projects

ADB Injects $4.26 Billion In India’s Skills, Renewable Energy, Urban, & Healthcare Projects

IHCL to Launch First Vivanta Hotel In Vellore In Partnership With BBK Group

IHCL to Launch First Vivanta Hotel In Vellore In Partnership With BBK Group

Delhi High Court Quashes Union Bank’s Fraud Declaration On Jai Anmol Ambani’s Company Account

Delhi High Court Quashes Union Bank’s Fraud Declaration On Jai Anmol Ambani’s Company Account

'Should Reflect The National Interest': US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Defends Visa Curbs, Vows...

'Should Reflect The National Interest': US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Defends Visa Curbs, Vows...