 Big-Ticket Foreign Deals Flood India’s Financial Sector With Capital In 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBig-Ticket Foreign Deals Flood India’s Financial Sector With Capital In 2025

Big-Ticket Foreign Deals Flood India’s Financial Sector With Capital In 2025

India’s financial sector saw major foreign investments in 2025, led by MUFG’s ₹39,618 crore stake purchase in Shriram Finance. Deals involving Emirates NBD, SMBC, Blackstone, IHC, Warburg Pincus, ADIA, Zurich and Bain Capital boosted inflows. Allianz’s exit from Bajaj Finserv marked a notable foreign capital outflow.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 09:12 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: India has witnessed a slew of big financial sector deals during 2025, leading to a huge inflow of foreign capital. Some of the major deals announced during the year are listed below:

MUFG-Shriram Fiannce: Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) will acquire a 20 per cent stake in Shriram Finance for Rs 39,618 crore (around USD 4.4 billion), marking the largest cross-border investment in India's financial sector to date.

Emirates NBD-RBL Bank: In October, Emirates NBD Bank, the second-largest in the UAE, decided to acquire a majority stake of 60 per cent in RBL Bank for Rs 26,853 crore.

SMBC-YES Bank: Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) in May decided to acquire a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank for Rs 13,483 crore. The deal was concluded in September with stake transfer to the Japanese firm.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog As AQI Hits 'Severe' Levels; GRAP-IV Measures Enforced
Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog As AQI Hits 'Severe' Levels; GRAP-IV Measures Enforced
Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: Voting Begins In 23 Municipal Councils & Nagar Panchayats Across State; Video
Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: Voting Begins In 23 Municipal Councils & Nagar Panchayats Across State; Video
SAT Grants Interim Relief To Avadhut Sathe Training Academy, Allows Operations To Continue
SAT Grants Interim Relief To Avadhut Sathe Training Academy, Allows Operations To Continue
Did Munawar Faruqui EXPOSE Elvish Yadav After His ₹9 Crore Child Treatment Donation Appeal Amid Fake NGO Scam Claims? – WATCH
Did Munawar Faruqui EXPOSE Elvish Yadav After His ₹9 Crore Child Treatment Donation Appeal Amid Fake NGO Scam Claims? – WATCH
Read Also
Zero-Balance Savings Account: Benefits Of Opening One With Jio Payments Bank
article-image

Blackstone-Federal Bank: Federal Bank board in October approved fundraising by issuance of preferential warrant worth over Rs 6,196 crore to Blackstone group entity Asia II Topco XIII Pte Ltd. After the exercise of warrants into equity shares, Asia II Topco XIII Pte. Ltd will hold a 9.99 per cent stake in Federal Bank. The regulatory approval is awaited.

IHC-Sammaan Capital: Abu Dhabi-based investor Avenir Investment RSC, an affiliate of International Holding Company (IHC), in October agreed to purchase a 43.46 per cent stake in housing finance firm Sammaan Capital for USD 1 billion (about Rs 9,000 crore).

Warburg Pincus & ADIA-IDFC First Bank: IDFC First Bank raised Rs 7,500 crore in aggregate by way of preferential share allotment to arms of Warburg Pincus LLC and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). Both entities together acquired a 15 per cent stake in the private sector bank.

Read Also
Leadership Success Story Of Pratyosh Desaraju’s Usage Based Insurance Initiative
article-image

Zurich-Kotak Mahindra General Insurance: Kotak Mahindra General Insurance promoter Kotak Mahindra Bank in February decided to sell its 70 per cent stake in the insurance firm for a total consideration of approximately Rs 5,560 crore,

Bain Capital-Manappuram Finance: Bain Capital in March announced and investment of Rs 4,390 crore to acquire an 18 per cent stake in gold loan provider Manappuram Finance. As far as the outflow of foreign capital is concerned, one major announcement in this regard was the exit of Allianz of Germany from Bajaj Finserv.

Allianz-Bajaj Finserv: Bajaj Finserv decided to acquire Allianz SE's 26 per cent stake in the erstwhile Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company for Rs 24,180 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Big-Ticket Foreign Deals Flood India’s Financial Sector With Capital In 2025

Big-Ticket Foreign Deals Flood India’s Financial Sector With Capital In 2025

SAT Grants Interim Relief To Avadhut Sathe Training Academy, Allows Operations To Continue

SAT Grants Interim Relief To Avadhut Sathe Training Academy, Allows Operations To Continue

Decathlon Sports India Slips Into ₹65 Crore Loss In FY25 Despite Modest Revenue Growth

Decathlon Sports India Slips Into ₹65 Crore Loss In FY25 Despite Modest Revenue Growth

Direct Tax Mop-Up Stays Strong In FY26 So Far, Net Collections Rise 8% To ₹17.05 Lakh Crore By...

Direct Tax Mop-Up Stays Strong In FY26 So Far, Net Collections Rise 8% To ₹17.05 Lakh Crore By...

Weekly Market Review & Top Stocks In Focus For The Week Ended December 19, 2025

Weekly Market Review & Top Stocks In Focus For The Week Ended December 19, 2025