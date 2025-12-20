 SAT Grants Interim Relief To Avadhut Sathe Training Academy, Allows Operations To Continue
The Securities Appellate Tribunal has granted interim relief to Avadhut Sathe Training Academy, permitting it to continue operations despite Sebi’s earlier ban and ₹546 crore disgorgement order. Sebi had accused Avadhut Sathe of running unregistered investment advisory and research services. The interim order will remain effective until a final verdict is delivered.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 09:04 AM IST
New Delhi: The Securities Appellate Tribunal has granted an interim relief to Avadhut Sathe Training Academy (ASTA), permitting it to continue operations, according to a company statement on Friday. Interim orders are passed in early stages of hearing till a final verdict is passed by any judicial or quasi judicial authority.

Earlier this month, Sebi barred financial influencer Avadhut Sathe and his firm Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy from the securities market and directed them to disgorge Rs 546 crore of 'unlawful gain' earned from the alleged unregistered investment advisory and research analyst business. Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy is operated by financial influencer Avadhut Sathe.

"It is clear that none of noticees (ASTA and AS) are registered with Sebi as investment advisor or research analyst. However, despite being not registered, noticees have been providing investment advisory and research analyst services under the guise of their stock market training programs to a large number of investors," Sebi said. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

