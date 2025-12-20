 BMW Motorrad India To Raise Motorcycle Prices By 6% From January 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBMW Motorrad India To Raise Motorcycle Prices By 6% From January 2026

BMW Motorrad India To Raise Motorcycle Prices By 6% From January 2026

BMW Motorrad India will increase prices across its motorcycle range by up to 6% effective January 1, 2026, citing sustained rupee depreciation and higher input and logistics costs. The hike will impact both locally made and imported premium models, with prices currently starting from ₹2.81 lakh and going up to ₹48.63 lakh.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 09:50 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: BMW Motorrad India, the two-wheeler arm of German automotive group BMW, on Friday said it will hike prices of its product range by up to 6 per cent effective January 1, 2026, citing adverse forex impact. "Pressure from forex due to the Indian rupee's sharp depreciation against the US dollar and euro has not eased for several months now and the input costs of raw materials and logistics have been impacted," BMW Group India President and CEO, Hardeep Singh Brar, said in a statement.

Read Also
German Luxury Carmaker BMW To Expand MINI Portfolio In India Next Year, Catering To Rising Demand...
article-image

He further said, "The planned price hike measure will ensure necessary profitability and continued value generation for the company as well as our dealer partners." BMW Motorrad motorcycles range includes 'Made in India' BMW G 310 RR and BMW CE 02, along with other imported premium bikes, including BMW F 900 GS, BMW F 900 GSA, BMW R 1300 GS, BMW C 400 GT, and BMW CE 04, among others. These come at starting prices ranging from Rs 2.81 lakh to Rs 48.63 lakh, as per the company's website.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
'My Government Stands With Every Investor Wishing To Invest In Madhya Pradesh': CM Mohan Yadav
'My Government Stands With Every Investor Wishing To Invest In Madhya Pradesh': CM Mohan Yadav
Veteran Malayalam Actor, Writer, & Filmmaker Sreenivasan Passes Away At 69 In Kochi Hospital
Veteran Malayalam Actor, Writer, & Filmmaker Sreenivasan Passes Away At 69 In Kochi Hospital
'Couldn't Find Surya The Batter..': Suryakumar Yadav Addresses Form Concerns Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026
'Couldn't Find Surya The Batter..': Suryakumar Yadav Addresses Form Concerns Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026
Mumbai Crime: 180 Job Aspirants Cheated In Fake Overseas Employment Scam; 4 Arrested, Passports Recovered
Mumbai Crime: 180 Job Aspirants Cheated In Fake Overseas Employment Scam; 4 Arrested, Passports Recovered
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'My Government Stands With Every Investor Wishing To Invest In Madhya Pradesh': CM Mohan Yadav

'My Government Stands With Every Investor Wishing To Invest In Madhya Pradesh': CM Mohan Yadav

ADB Injects $4.26 Billion In India’s Skills, Renewable Energy, Urban, & Healthcare Projects

ADB Injects $4.26 Billion In India’s Skills, Renewable Energy, Urban, & Healthcare Projects

IHCL to Launch First Vivanta Hotel In Vellore In Partnership With BBK Group

IHCL to Launch First Vivanta Hotel In Vellore In Partnership With BBK Group

Delhi High Court Quashes Union Bank’s Fraud Declaration On Jai Anmol Ambani’s Company Account

Delhi High Court Quashes Union Bank’s Fraud Declaration On Jai Anmol Ambani’s Company Account

'Should Reflect The National Interest': US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Defends Visa Curbs, Vows...

'Should Reflect The National Interest': US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Defends Visa Curbs, Vows...