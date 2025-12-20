BMW Motorrad India To Raise Motorcycle Prices By 6% From January 2026

File Image |

New Delhi: BMW Motorrad India, the two-wheeler arm of German automotive group BMW, on Friday said it will hike prices of its product range by up to 6 per cent effective January 1, 2026, citing adverse forex impact. "Pressure from forex due to the Indian rupee's sharp depreciation against the US dollar and euro has not eased for several months now and the input costs of raw materials and logistics have been impacted," BMW Group India President and CEO, Hardeep Singh Brar, said in a statement.

He further said, "The planned price hike measure will ensure necessary profitability and continued value generation for the company as well as our dealer partners." BMW Motorrad motorcycles range includes 'Made in India' BMW G 310 RR and BMW CE 02, along with other imported premium bikes, including BMW F 900 GS, BMW F 900 GSA, BMW R 1300 GS, BMW C 400 GT, and BMW CE 04, among others. These come at starting prices ranging from Rs 2.81 lakh to Rs 48.63 lakh, as per the company's website.

