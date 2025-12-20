 Shriram Finance Shares Jump 4%, MUFG To Buy 20% Stake For ₹39,618 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessShriram Finance Shares Jump 4%, MUFG To Buy 20% Stake For ₹39,618 Crore

Shriram Finance Shares Jump 4%, MUFG To Buy 20% Stake For ₹39,618 Crore

Shares of Shriram Finance surged nearly 4% after Japan’s MUFG announced a ₹39,618 crore investment to acquire a 20% stake, the largest cross-border deal in India’s financial sector. The investment will strengthen capital adequacy, improve access to low-cost funds, and support long-term growth, subject to approvals.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Shares of Shriram Finance Ltd climbed nearly 4 per cent on Friday as Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) will acquire a 20 per cent minority stake in the non-banking lender for Rs 39,618 crore (around USD 4.4 billion). The stock edged higher by 3.74 per cent to settle at Rs 901.75 on the BSE. During the day, shares of the firm jumped 5.16 per cent to Rs 914.10 -- the 52-week high level.

Press Release

Press Release |

At the NSE, the stock went up by 3.70 per cent to Rs 901.70. The company's market valuation jumped Rs 6,154.63 crore to Rs 1,69,651.83 crore. Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will acquire a 20 per cent minority stake in Shriram Finance Ltd for Rs 39,618 crore (around USD 4.4 billion), marking the largest cross-border investment in India's financial sector to date.

MUFG will pick up the minority stake through preferential equity shares, Shriram Finance said in a statement. The signing of definitive agreements with MUFG Bank reinforces confidence in India's lending and financial services sector fundamentals and future growth potential, the statement said, adding that it will also strengthen SFL's capital base and accelerate its growth trajectory.

The proposed investment by MUFG Bank is subject to shareholder approval, regulatory clearances and customary closing conditions, it said. "This collaboration combines SFL's established domestic franchise and extensive distribution network with MUFG Bank's global expertise and financial strength. The fund infusion will significantly enhance SFL's capital adequacy, strengthen its balance sheet, and provide long-term growth capital," it said.

FPJ Shorts
Assam: 8 Elephants Killed After Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Hojai District
Assam: 8 Elephants Killed After Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Hojai District
Delhi Airport Issues Passenger Advisory Amid Fog; Flight Operations Continue Normally
Delhi Airport Issues Passenger Advisory Amid Fog; Flight Operations Continue Normally
Big-Ticket Foreign Deals Flood India’s Financial Sector With Capital In 2025
Big-Ticket Foreign Deals Flood India’s Financial Sector With Capital In 2025
Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog As AQI Hits 'Severe' Levels; GRAP-IV Measures Enforced
Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog As AQI Hits 'Severe' Levels; GRAP-IV Measures Enforced

This partnership is further expected to unlock synergies in technology, innovation, and customer engagement, driving sustainable growth, it said. The partnership will also improve access to low-cost liabilities and potentially strengthen SFL's credit ratings while aligning governance and operational practices with global best standards, it added.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shriram Finance Shares Jump 4%, MUFG To Buy 20% Stake For ₹39,618 Crore

Shriram Finance Shares Jump 4%, MUFG To Buy 20% Stake For ₹39,618 Crore

Big-Ticket Foreign Deals Flood India’s Financial Sector With Capital In 2025

Big-Ticket Foreign Deals Flood India’s Financial Sector With Capital In 2025

SAT Grants Interim Relief To Avadhut Sathe Training Academy, Allows Operations To Continue

SAT Grants Interim Relief To Avadhut Sathe Training Academy, Allows Operations To Continue

Decathlon Sports India Slips Into ₹65 Crore Loss In FY25 Despite Modest Revenue Growth

Decathlon Sports India Slips Into ₹65 Crore Loss In FY25 Despite Modest Revenue Growth

Direct Tax Mop-Up Stays Strong In FY26 So Far, Net Collections Rise 8% To ₹17.05 Lakh Crore By...

Direct Tax Mop-Up Stays Strong In FY26 So Far, Net Collections Rise 8% To ₹17.05 Lakh Crore By...