 Pakistan’s Public Debt Soars To $286.8 Billion, Economic Growth Slows Amid Rising Domestic & External Loans
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPakistan’s Public Debt Soars To $286.8 Billion, Economic Growth Slows Amid Rising Domestic & External Loans

Pakistan’s Public Debt Soars To $286.8 Billion, Economic Growth Slows Amid Rising Domestic & External Loans

Pakistan’s public debt reached USD 286.8 billion, with both domestic and external debt rising. Debt-to-GDP hit 70 percent, economic growth slowed, and Punjab became the largest provincial borrower, highlighting growing financial strain on the country.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

According to a recent report, Pakistan’s total public debt rose to USD 286.8 billion (PKR 80.6 trillion) in the fiscal year 2025, marking a nearly 13 percent increase compared to the previous year. This data comes from the annual debt review released by the Ministry of Finance.

Domestic and External Debt Overview

The report states that out of the total debt, PKR 54.5 trillion is domestic debt, while PKR 26 trillion is external debt. Domestic debt grew by 15 percent year-on-year, the lowest growth in three years. External debt increased by 6 percent, reaching USD 91.8 billion by June 2025.

Read Also
Pakistan: Lahore Tops World's Pollution Chart As AQI Reaches Hazardous 412; Authorities Launch...
article-image

Why External Debt is Rising

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Calls Delhi Visit Routine, CM Siddaramaiah To Announce Cabinet Reshuffle Later
Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Calls Delhi Visit Routine, CM Siddaramaiah To Announce Cabinet Reshuffle Later
Maharashtra Launches State-Level Programmes to Commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji's 350th Shaheedi Shatabdi
Maharashtra Launches State-Level Programmes to Commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji's 350th Shaheedi Shatabdi
Delhi Court Acquits Six In Allahabad Bank Housing Loan Case, CBI Fails To Prove Charges Beyond Doubt
Delhi Court Acquits Six In Allahabad Bank Housing Loan Case, CBI Fails To Prove Charges Beyond Doubt
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's Video Of Using Potash Gun Goes Viral; Gwalior-Based Man Demands FIR - Watch
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's Video Of Using Potash Gun Goes Viral; Gwalior-Based Man Demands FIR - Watch

The growth in external debt is attributed to three main factors. First, new disbursements from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Second, USD 1 billion in guaranteed commercial loans from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Third, funding received from other international institutions.

Slow Economic Growth

The debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 70 percent from 68 percent in June 2024. The report links this increase to slower-than-expected nominal GDP growth and a drop in inflation, which has slowed the pace of economic expansion across the country.

Read Also
Pakistan's Economy ₹2.23 Lakh Crore In Foreign Debt; Imbalance In Debt-To-GDP Ratio
article-image

Punjab Emerges as the Largest Borrower

Eighty-four percent of Pakistan’s total external public debt is held by the federal government, with the remaining 16 percent distributed among provincial and sub-national institutions. Among provinces, Punjab is the largest borrower with USD 6.18 billion, followed by Sindh at USD 4.67 billion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at USD 2.77 billion, Balochistan at USD 371 million, and Pakistan-administered Kashmir at USD 281 million.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IMF Projects India To Remain World’s Fastest-Growing Major Economy At 6.6 Percent In 2026

IMF Projects India To Remain World’s Fastest-Growing Major Economy At 6.6 Percent In 2026

Pakistan’s Public Debt Soars To $286.8 Billion, Economic Growth Slows Amid Rising Domestic &...

Pakistan’s Public Debt Soars To $286.8 Billion, Economic Growth Slows Amid Rising Domestic &...

US President Donald Trump Imposes Additional 10% Tariffs On Canada Citing ‘Fraudulent...

US President Donald Trump Imposes Additional 10% Tariffs On Canada Citing ‘Fraudulent...

Foreign Institutional Investors Return To India’s Primary Market, Investing Over ₹10,692 Crore...

Foreign Institutional Investors Return To India’s Primary Market, Investing Over ₹10,692 Crore...

Market Cap of Top Firms Surges, Reliance & TCS Lead Gains

Market Cap of Top Firms Surges, Reliance & TCS Lead Gains